Update: July 24, 2024
Dragonlord’s Review of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (No Spoilers)
Bottom Line: Chock full of cameos, Easter eggs and fourth-wall breaking meta humor, Deadpool & Wolverine is not quite the home run we were expecting but it is still a fun time at the cinemas.
In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) enlists Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save his universe from dying. The film represents Deadpool officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also marks Jackman returning to play the clawed mutant again after seven years.
I really wanted to love Deadpool & Wolverine going in but for whatever reason – the not-so-great story, the no stakes vibe or the less-than-engaging theater crowd I was in, I found the film enjoyable but not great. I’ve never been a fan of the multiverse angle or time travel gimmicks but when done right, you get something special like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Deadpool & Wolverine falls short of that because of the nature of the Deadpool world where everything is treated like a joke which results in an atmosphere where nothing is at stake. And when you have two characters that have super healing factors and can’t die, then it even feels slightly meaningless.
Not to sound too doom and gloom, there are plenty of positives about the film. Ryan Reynolds was once again Deadpool personified. So if you loved his performance in the first two films, you’ll love him here. Some of the jokes fell flat but most were funny and scathing (Hugh’s divorce, the current sorry state of the MCU, etc.).
Whether it’s his terrific dramatic performance, his marvelous fight scenes or his impressive physique for a 55-year-old, Hugh Jackman was once again excellent as Wolverine. We’ve waited 24 years but we finally get to see Wolverine’s yellow and blue costume and it is simply glorious. Prepare to geek out during the final fight scene which involves the suit.
I absolutely loved Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. She just had this gleeful, mischievous, menacing aura that is so perfect for the character. They even faithfully recreated her hand-inside-head power manifestation like in the Grant Morrison X-Men comics which is horrifying to look at in live-action. Not everyone can pull off being bald but Corrin does so with aplomb and she looks cute as hell also.
Despite fancasting him in a different Marvel role 12 years ago, Matthew Macfadyen finally makes his debut in the MCU as Paradox, a Time Variance Authority agent who recruits Wade. I really enjoyed his performance. Such a great underrated actor, he even makes the exposition scenes entertaining. Most will probably compare his TVA character to Tom Wambsgans from Succession but I thought he was more like Richard E. Grant’s deranged character in Hudson Hawk.
The action scenes looked fantastic. The slow-mo shots enhanced the action unlike Zack Snyder’s recent outing which just looked pretentious and annoying. There are many shots in here that look amazing and beautifully recreate a comic book panel if freeze framed. The much-anticipated fight between Deadpool and Wolverine delivered and their second fight is even better. But the fights get a little stale after a while since both are unkillable and can just rapidly regenerate.
There are several MCU movies where a song perfectly embodies a scene and elevates it to another level. There’s Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in Guardians of the Galaxy. Another is Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” in Thor: Ragnarok. Well now you can add Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s just cinematic magic.
Deadpool & Wolverine might be the starting point for mutants in the MCU but it’s also a love letter to the Fox Marvel Universe. During the end credits, there’s a behind-the-scenes look played to Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” which is a loving tribute to the Fox Marvel movies which got me very sentimental. There were many flaws with Fox’s Marvel universe but there were also a lot of great things that they did. It’s also a testament that time can mellow the bitter heart. What you hate now might be looked upon with appreciation and fondness 20 years from now… because you’ll hate something even more in the future lol.
Deadpool & Wolverine might be the beginning of a comeback for Marvel Studios. It doesn’t fix everything that is wrong with the MCU but it’s a good start to reminding fans there’s still something special here when done right. And if next year’s Captain America: Brave New World succeeds in bringing back that Winter Soldier winning formula, that streak might lead to more quality films.
If you plan to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, stay away from social media and watch this film as soon as possible to avoid spoilers. There are so many surprise cameos and Easter eggs in here that I would hate for them to be prematurely ruined for you. Stay to the very end for a post-credit scene.
PRELIMINARY RATING: 7.5/10 or 8/10
