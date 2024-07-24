Expounding on why the "Like a Prayer" song was so awesome in the movie (aside from it being a great song by itself), it's the set-up that's why it was so amazing. In that scene, we finally got to see Wolverine don his comic-book accurate mask and it was so goddamn beautiful. The icing on the cake was there was no nanotech/magic involved in the mask. Hallelujah! Yeah, so fuck you nanotech!



Deadpool and Wolverine fighting 100 members of the Deadpool Corps was not as satisfying for me. Might have been more satisfying if it was Cassandra's henchmen or the Reavers in that final battle. The fight choreography to that scene was excellent though.



Though it's reminiscent of the climax scene from Guardians of the Galaxy, the sacrifice play at the end was well done and hit that sweet emotional spot. I think "Like a Prayer" was also playing in the background but I'm not quite sure as I was caught up in that goosebump-inducing moment.



As I said before, Ryan Reynolds and the filmmakers clearly know their comic book sources as it showed in their jokes, cameos and Easter eggs. There were so many funny and cool moments when Deadpool was searching the multiverse for Wolverine variants. The funniest for me was when comic book fanatics (including me) finally got a comic book accurate Wolverine that's 5'3" in height. It was so hilarious seeing Hugh Jackman's face in that diminutive body.



We also got some cool fan service with the appearance of Patch, Old Man Logan, the Wolverine from Age of Apocalypse, Wolverine wearing his classic brown suit against the Hulk and a Wolverine from the iconic cover of Uncanny X-Men #251. Henry Cavill made an appearance as a Wolverine variant named "Cavillrine" which was a cool surprise also.



My favorite variant appearance would probably be Chris Evans. They initially misled the audience into thinking he was going to be a Captain America variant but hilariously he turned out to be a Human Torch variant. Props to Evans for being game and not being afraid to make fun of himself. His demise was so gruesome and morbidly funny.



I didn't really care much for Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra. Plus they didn't really do anything much with her character. Her action scenes were kinda meh.



Wesley Snipes' return as Blade was a pleasant shocker for me. Though it didn't amount to anything significant, it was still a nice touch seeing him again. I absolutely loved his dig that he is the only Blade and inferring at the same time that the Blade reboot will never get made.



It was also really cool to see Channing Tatum finally getting a chance to play Gambit. For those of you that don't know, Channing was actively pursuing the Gambit role in 2013. Fox announced in 2014 a Gambit film starring Channing but was stuck in development hell for years until it was scrapped in 2019. Gambit's costume is very comic book accurate but in a bad way. Felt too cartoonish. And Channing looked bloated in the costume and head gear. But as a comic relief, Channing with his thick Cajun accent was very funny.



There's an underlying theme in Deadpool & Wolverine where it's a celebration / tribute / farewell to the past Marvel movies. It would have been nice if Nic Cage and Thomas Jane returned as Ghost Rider and Punisher, respectively.



We also get to see the resistance team (Elektra, Blade, Gambit and X23) get into a big group fight against Cassandra Nova's people. Unfortunately the fight scenes looked really bland and lacked any stakes as they just miraculously murder everyone with ease.



The much-talked about Ladypool turned out to be Blake Lively and not Taylor Swift as many have been speculating for months now. Though Ladypool never unmasked, the ending credits revealed it was Mrs. Ryan Reynolds portraying the character.



I thought it was not believable that Paradox did not anticipate Deadpool's reaction when he revealed his universe was going to be destroyed. Paradox's recruitment plan doesn't make sense. He could have also lied or not tell the truth. On the flip side, Deadpool should have just asked Paradox to save the nine people he cared about and moved them also to the Sacred Timeline or wherever.



I got most of the Easter eggs but there a henchman for Cassandra that I did not get. He wore a white and red striped shirt and was featured prominently briefly. I don't recognize him, so let me know if you know the answer.



