Research and undercover interviews reveal reality of extreme heat exacerbated by abusive working conditions

Tom Levitt

5500.jpg

Workers have endured wet bulb temperatures – a measure of combined heat and humidity – of more than 45C, according to evidence collected by the human rights group Equidem.
Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Migrant workers across the Gulf are risking their lives by being forced to work up to 14 hours a day in deadly temperatures, according to human rights researchers.

Equidem, a human rights organisation, interviewed more than 250 migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE between 2021 and May 2024 for a new report on the conditions they were facing including their exposure to extreme heat and long working hours.

It said that speaking to workers was challenging, as both they and the researchers could face arrest, detention and deportation if caught conducting interviews. Equidem said some of its researchers went undercover as migrant workers in order to collect testimonies.

The Gulf is a leading global destination for migrant workers from some of the world’s poorest countries, brought in to work on large-scale construction project such as Saudi’s Neom project and the men’s football World Cup in Qatar.

As part of its research, Equidem says it calculated the “wet-bulb” temperatures that workers across the region were being exposed to. Wet-bulb temperature measurements are used to assess the combined effect of temperature, wind speed, humidity and solar radiation on the human body.

According to the UN, all outdoor physical work should stop when the wet-bulb temperature reaches 32C (89.6F). At this point the body is no longer able to cool itself and organs can start failing.

Yet Equidem says that its research found that workers across the Gulf region were increasingly being forced to work in wet-bulb temperatures of more than 45C.

“People [at the UN climate talks] are talking a lot about mitigation, but for wide swaths of the population the climate crisis is already here. We are putting migrants to work in deadly temperatures day in and day out,” said Shikha Bharttacharjee, research director at Equidem.
images

Many of the workers interviewed for the report were employed to do jobs that involved extended periods of strenuous work outdoors on construction sites, or as delivery drivers or domestic workers, leaving them exposed to some of world’s highest temperatures between April and September.

Workers who spoke to Equidem reported limited access to water and break times, as well as a host of heat-related health issues including skin rashes, dehydration and heatstroke. Workers also reported illegal working hours of up to 84 hours a week and 14 hour-shifts with no overtime pay.

On construction sites in Qatar, in order to reduce breaks and keep people on site, teams of workers reported receiving buckets of frozen water to share, forcing them to wait for the ice to melt and take turns before drinking.

Nathan*, a Kenyan worker employed as a security guard by a subcontractor in the renewables sector in the UAE, told researchers: “Sometimes I am made to stand more than 10 hours in the scorching sun, and this gives me a constant headache all the time. I take pain killers to cool it down which isn’t good for my health.”

d5f35947d843fa9ac8e4c9fd9472a0a9.jpg

In other testimony, a food delivery worker, Sahil*, from India, said: “I picked up a delivery at around 1pm. While nearing the area, I felt dizzy. I parked my bike. While taking out the bottle from the container, I felt awkward and collapsed. People around there carried me to the shade, sprayed water on my face, awoke me and brought me back to consciousness. The medics diagnosed that it was a heatstroke.”

As many as 10,000 migrant workers from south and south-east Asia have previously been reported as dying every year in the Gulf countries, with overwork, abusive working conditions and extreme heat among risks cited by human rights groups.

Subjecting workers to extreme heat stress was a form of “workplace violence”, said Bharttacharjee. She called for a greater focus on adaptation at the UN climate talks in Azerbaijan that start on 11 November.

“At best they are leaving these countries with long-term damage to their bodies. They cannot sustain it for more than a few years, but are trading their long-term health for the short-time that they work in these conditions.”

https://www.theguardian.com/global-...dly-45c-temperatures-gulf-human-rights-report
 
I used to sling trash in miserably hot conditions.

We would rotate water and coconut water, and I kept wet bandanas on ice
 
I'm in a Middle East country and the workers (which are from different countrys) are outside all day every day. It gets really hot here, they pump gas all day, clean cars, street sweepers, road road. Sad to see
 

Too hot to handle: can our bodies withstand global heating?​


Natalie Grover

Extreme heat can kill or cause long-term health problems – but for many unendurable temperatures are the new normal


Harmed by heat is supported by

Natalie Grover


The impact of extreme heat on the human body is not unlike what happens when a car overheats. Failure starts in one or two systems, and eventually it takes over the whole engine until the car stops.

That’s according to Mike McGeehin, environmental health epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “When the body can no longer cool itself it immediately impacts the circulatory system. The heart, the kidneys, and the body become more and more heated and eventually our cognitive abilities begin to desert us – and that’s when people begin fainting, eventually going into a coma and dying.”

Between 1998 and 2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heat, according to the World Health Organization, and countries around the world are experiencing a year on year rise in record-breaking high temperatures. For many people, unendurable heat is becoming the new normal. It is most likely to disproportionately affect the poor, the sick – those with chronic conditions, or heart and kidney disease in particular – and older people.

Each organ responds differently to extreme heat exposure, with symptoms that quickly become fatal or cause lingering damage from which the body may never fully recover.

“Every human being is at risk from extreme heat – it’s a fact of life, your body needs to function in a certain environment,” says McGeehin. “And when that environment becomes extreme then you are at risk.”

Heart​

To sweat and cool off, blood flow shifts from the central organs to the periphery of the body, causing a fall in blood pressure in these vital organs. The heart starts to beat faster to compensate, but if the person does not replenish their water reserves, blood pressure can drop dangerously and cause fainting, explains Dr Pieter Vancamp, post-doctoral researcher at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Paris. Vancamp published a book this year about how the human body deals with external challenges, such as extreme heat.

In the worst-case scenario, it can lead to heart failure if left untreated. In the last decade, 384 people died in the US while working in extreme heat, including farm workers and waste collectors, according to a recent investigation. University of Edinburgh researchers found exposure to extreme heat increases the risk of heart disease in firefighters.
images

Brain​

The hypothalamus is our in-house thermostat. Located in the brain, it regulates body temperature using information passed to it by temperature sensors in our skin, muscles, and other organs.

When high temperatures are detected, the brain initiates a cascade of responses to help us cool down, such as sweating, increased respiration and the impulse to seek water and cooler environments. But when the system overheats, these responses start to fail, and miscommunication can occur in the brain, contributing to confusion, dizziness and altered behaviour, says Vancamp.

“A normal cell works best at around 37C. When you increase the temperature even by a few degrees … the communication between nerve cells starts to malfunction. And that’s the moment when communication with the body starts to deteriorate,” he says.

In about 20% of people who survive heatstroke, the brain may never fully recover, “leaving a person with personality changes, clumsiness, or poor coordination”, according to research by UCLA’s School of Medicine.

Kidneys​

Kidneys regulate blood concentrations of water and salt. So, the organs are the immediate interface between us and the climate crisis – because when it starts getting hot, we lose a lot of water and salt through sweat, says Dr Richard Johnson, professor of medicine and head of renal diseases and hypertension at the University of Colorado.

Hormones produced in the brain are required by the kidneys to do their job, but when the heat affects the brain and disrupts the normal level of these chemicals, the kidneys (and other organs) suffer, he says. Johnson says that his research and others also show that recurrent heat stress and dehydration could cause chronic kidney disease.

A report last year described an “epidemic of chronic kidney disease as non-traditional origin in Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala,” and that “chronic kidney disease has been reported on sugar cane farms as well as cotton, corn and rice farms,” in working-age people.

Liver​


The liver is susceptible to extreme heat. During heatstroke – when the body’s internal temperature crosses 40C – damage to liver cells can be seen by the increased levels of liver enzymes in the blood, says Dr Edward Walter, a consultant and anaesthetist at the Royal Surrey county hospital.

“The liver requires highly regulated temperature – and we found that recurrent heat stress caused low-grade liver damage that was quite noticeable, but … it’s not known at this time is if that can lead to chronic liver disease,” adds Johnson. “But it’s an area that probably should be investigated.”

Gut​

As blood flows away from central organs to deal with heat, the limited oxygen can impede normal functioning. In the gastrointestinal tract this can cause inflammation and, in extreme cases, nausea and vomiting.

In 2013, researchers at University hospital Zurich found an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease flare-ups during heatwaves, in what they described as the first study to link the climate crisis to bowel disease.

Extreme heat can also cause “leaky gut”, in which toxins and pathogenic bacteria to seep in to the blood, increasing the likelihood of infections, says Walter. It is almost possible to develop a kind of sepsis infection by being hot, he says. “Gut permeability seems to be a big, big problem.”

Additional reporting by Sarah Johnson

https://www.theguardian.com/global-...andle-can-our-bodies-withstand-global-heating
 
