This is the theory that most of the internet is populated by bots, beginning mostly around the year 2015. It claims few human users still use the internet and 9/10 it is one user interacting with smart bots. Influencers are not followed by large groups but collections of bot accounts. It gained some recent credibility with the advent of AI. Bots have been seen creating FB groups and uploading AI content, the bots then begin interacting with one another in a self regurgitating cycle of likes and posts. The content they post tends to be AI generated drawings referencing popular them e.g Jesus or a popular celebrity.