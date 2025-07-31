  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

De Quervains Tendosynovitis

Yes, there's a name from scraping 3D printing items and fucking your wrist and thumb up.

Anyone know a solution? I Amazoned a brace which arrives tomorrow but I've got stuff I need to print for a show and tell Saturday, a meeting with a book shop the following Satuday and a 4 hour event on the 15th.

Any tips to help? I started trying to use my left hand but I can't have both hands fucked so don't know what to do quick term.
 
I’ve had that before. It’s literally crippling when it flares up. There’s not much you can do other than take some over the counter anti inflammatory and rest that arm/hand. Wearing a thica splint can help if you absolutely have to use that hand. I had to take a break from a lot of lifting when I get it.

More intensive treatments would include a targeted steroid injection. You’re going to want a doctor who really knows hand anatomy well, so you’ll want an orthopedist who specializes in hand surgeries. In rare cases, there are surgical procedures that can be done if they think you’d benefit from it.
 
I mean I'm grateful husband works from home so the bigger projects he can scrape for me but long term that isn't going to work.
Hopefully this brace will work, 2 years I've lived here trying to find a job with no suuccess, finally am doing something productive with a ton of outlay and I'm buggered.
 
Finger cuffs is making ghost guns. It’s breaking bad all over again.
Conversely the deputy cop was chatting to me at my Christmas in July stand on Saturday talking to me about 3D printing, I wanted to say to him about ghost guns being that was the first time I'd ever heard of a 3D printer.
 
