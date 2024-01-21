De Plessis vs Izzy next, Khamzat vs Strickland 2 for #1 contender

kneebartotheface said:
Give Izzy his title shot. De Plessis vs Izzy next. Khamzat vs Strickland 2 determine who fights for the title after that.
Izzy already used his immediate rematch credit against Alex. Let him win at least another fight before fighting for the title. Let's see some fresh challengers like Khamzat
 
I would agree but they will push Khazmat v DDP as Dana now likely sees this as a winnable title fight for Khazmat. Dana wants Khaz as champ badly.
 
Hmm, I can’t recall Khamzat ever fighting Strickland. And what do you know when looking them on their fighter profiles they have never fought. You been hitting the crack pipe a little early today op?
 
Fatback96 said:
Can we stop giving Izzy undeserved title shots… the guy is 1-2 in his last 3 and already used his automatic rematch title shot on Alex P.
Facts. He doesn't deserve anything. But unfortunately, he's gonna get it.

Its funny how everyone was saying the winner of DDP vs. Strickland should fight Izzy next. Like huh? I recall the fight being a TITLE fight not a #1 title contender fight.
 
I'm not sure anyone wants to see Strickland vs Khamzat without a belt on the line. That isn't a very good match up of styles and I doubt the UFC wants to risk giving Strickland back to back loses. When they could use both of them as potential title shot fighters over the next 9-12 months or so.

I think we see DDP vs Izzy or Khamzat(outside shot if they can't get things done with Izzy) at 300 and Strickland will get the winner of Costa vs Whitaker sometime this summer. I could see Khamzat vs Jared or something in the mean time if Izzy fights at 300.
 
Cannonier deserves some consideration for absolutely beating the shit out of Vettori in his last fight. I don't think Israel deserves another immediate rematch either, he just got an auto rematch vs Potan
 
