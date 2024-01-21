De Plessis vs Izzy next, Khamzat vs Strickland 2 for #1 contender

I'm not sure anyone wants to see Strickland vs Khamzat without a belt on the line. That isn't a very good match up of styles and I doubt the UFC wants to risk giving Strickland back to back loses. When they could use both of them as potential title shot fighters over the next 9-12 months or so.



I think we see DDP vs Izzy or Khamzat(outside shot if they can't get things done with Izzy) at 300 and Strickland will get the winner of Costa vs Whitaker sometime this summer. I could see Khamzat vs Jared or something in the mean time if Izzy fights at 300.