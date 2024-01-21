De Plessis vs Izzy next, Khamzat vs Strickland 2 for #1 contender

kneebartotheface
Give Izzy his title shot. De Plessis vs Izzy next. Khamzat vs Strickland 2 determine who fights for the title after that.
Izzy already used his immediate rematch credit against Alex. Let him win at least another fight before fighting for the title. Let's see some fresh challengers like Khamzat
Khamzat probably has a more difficult fight with Dricus than Sean.I would agree but they will push Khazmat v DDP as Dana now likely sees this as a winnable title fight for Khazmat. Dana wants Khaz as champ badly.
Can we stop giving Izzy undeserved title shots… the guy is 1-2 in his last 3 and already used his automatic rematch title shot on Alex P.
Why the fuck would izzy get a title shot? He got absolutely embarrassed by Strickland and he's gonna get a free title shot?
Do we? I like short-notice Usman's chances in a 5 rounder against him.Everyone's scared Khamzat will get a title shot because they know he will be champ.