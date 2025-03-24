  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social De-colonizing’ Shakespeare

"De-colonizing’ Shakespeare: Experts blame ‘white supremacy’ for playwright’s fame as hometown museum vows change."​


"Regarded as the most influential writer in the English language, some of William Shakespeare’s work is now viewed by critics as racist, sexist and homophobic.

As a result, the Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust is decolonizing his hometown museum over the growing concerns about how his ideas are being portrayed today."

What the hell is going on over there?

nypost.com

‘De-colonizing’ Shakespeare: Experts blame ‘white supremacy’ for playwright’s fame as hometown museum vows change

Regarded as the most influential writer in the English language, some of William Shakespeare’s work is now viewed by as racist, sexist and homophobic.
Hellowhosthat said:
I'd wait for a credible source on this one. The article quotes the source as GB news which is below the war room on a credibility scale
Will this help. Or do you want more.



www.gbnews.com

Shakespeare’s birthplace to be 'decolonised' over concerns playwright promotes 'white supremacy'

Museum curators are working out the ways in which Shakespeare played a role in colonialism
www.nationalreview.com

How Can Shakespeare Be ‘Decolonized’ When He Was Never Colonial to Start With? | National Review

There was nothing colonialist about Shakespeare.
www.dailymail.co.uk

Shakespeare's birthplace 'de-colonised' over white supremacy fears

William Shakespeare's birthplace will be de-colonised over fears that portraying his success as the 'greatest' playwright 'benefits the ideology of white European supremacy'.
www.independent.co.uk

Decolonising Shakespeare makes no sense for this simple reason

Bard bashing has become something of a national sport, says Robert McCrum, and the latest attempt to rewrite the legacy of our most successful playwright shows a profound misunderstanding of who or what Shakespeare was as an artist
The deconstructionists have been going after Shakespeare for decades and have been trying to replace him with Toni Morrison or Tracy Chapman or whatever other talentless hack they can find. Harold Bloom had been fighting this insanity for 40 years and has some great work explaining how the ideology destroyed higher learning. Would recommend his book The Western Canon to anyone interested in the history of western lit and Shakespeare's importance to the culture.
 
GB news and Daily Mail absolutely not but I'll take a look at the other two, cheers.
 
www.telegraph.co.uk

Shakespeare’s birthplace to be decolonised after ‘white supremacy’ fears

Trust in Stratford-upon-Avon warned the Bard’s genius could be seen as a symbol of ‘British cultural superiority’
That seems to be the best information on it.

Doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I would expect the Shakespeare trust to claim Shakespeare was the greatest writer just as I'd expect the Chaucer trust to say it was him.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
www.telegraph.co.uk

Shakespeare’s birthplace to be decolonised after ‘white supremacy’ fears

Trust in Stratford-upon-Avon warned the Bard’s genius could be seen as a symbol of ‘British cultural superiority’
That seems to be the best information on it.

Doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I would expect the Shakespeare trust to claim Shakespeare was the greatest writer just as I'd expect the Chaucer trust to say it was him.
Yea it doesn't make sense to me.

I know when I was young at first I was not thrilled with having to read and learn his works. However I got a very good teacher and that made a difference. He really explained not only his works but his background and more on what inspired him. In the end I really began to enjoy and read more on my own.
 
"fears that portraying his success as the 'greatest' playwright 'benefits the ideology of white European supremacy'."

Some people just can't bear the fact they have no creativity. lol

I'm sure if Shakespeare could see the state of Britain today, he'd support the mass burning of all copies of every word he ever wrote.
 
At least you don't have a bunch of black iserallites claiming he was black.
 
How can England "decolonize"?

We weren't colonized.

This is like the idiotic American bullshit going on under Trump where we start pretending history didn't happen and try to stop ourselves thinking about the bad shit we did, or the good shit others did.

No fucking thanks.

Let's not follow that lead, thanks.
 
Siver! said:
How can England "decolonize"?

We weren't colonized.
That's not what "decolonise" means. It means to rewrite history to make it more inclusive, so non-whites don't get their feelings hurt.
 
Tatra said:
That's not what "decolonise" means. It means to rewrite history to make it more inclusive, so non-whites don't get their feelings hurt.
Yeah, I'm not down for that.

Leave it to the Muricans to rewrite everything.
 
Siver! said:
Yeah, I'm not down for that.

Leave it to the Muricans to rewrite everything.
But that's what the left stands for, wherever they are. This isn't unique to America. I don't know why you'd say that.
 
Be honest, when was the last time you read or watched Shakespeare? You guys guys are not into that shit.
 
HomeCheese said:
Be honest, when was the last time you read or watched Shakespeare? You guys guys are not into that shit.
I still will read some of his works now and then.

Not much on the poetry I like the plays especially the comedies.
 
