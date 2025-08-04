DDP's weirdly effective striking is high level

hbombbisping
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 352
- Reaction score
- 854
Does anyone realize he was a champion kickboxer before he came to the UFC? His strikiing looks like crap but it's actually high level awkward style and he almost always seems to get the better in exchanges.
I think Khamzat is going to need to take him out on the ground. I give him one to two rounds before DDP starts to take over.
I think Khamzat is going to need to take him out on the ground. I give him one to two rounds before DDP starts to take over.