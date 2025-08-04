  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

DDP's weirdly effective striking is high level

hbombbisping

Feb 21, 2025
352
854
Does anyone realize he was a champion kickboxer before he came to the UFC? His strikiing looks like crap but it's actually high level awkward style and he almost always seems to get the better in exchanges.

I think Khamzat is going to need to take him out on the ground. I give him one to two rounds before DDP starts to take over.
 
He's so athletic and explosive that his sloppy striking just works anyway, like Black Beast or Mike Perry.
 
His striking is absolutely not high level. He is a UNIT and probably the most physically gifted MW ever considering his physicality is what got him the championship, and even more impressive since he was at one point a Welterweight.
 
TJ Dillashank said:
His striking is absolutely not high level. He is a UNIT and probably the most physically gifted MW ever considering his physicality is what got him the championship, and even more impressive since he was at one point a Welterweight.
Literally was a WAKO K-1 world champion at the age of 18.
 
hbombbisping said:
Does anyone realize he was a champion kickboxer before he came to the UFC? His strikiing looks like crap but it's actually high level awkward style and he almost always seems to get the better in exchanges.

I think Khamzat is going to need to take him out on the ground. I give him one to two rounds before DDP starts to take over.
Amateur kickboxing at the age of 17, the 2012 WAKO Junior World Championships at 86kg and had a 33-0 amateur career.
Yeah, good. But kickboxing has like 3 times more belts than boxing. Although WAKO is the biggest amateur belt.

A glory belt is worth a lot more.


His hands are pretty crude, his kicks effective. He is getting better though.
He has a good overall package in improved cardio, solid chin, tank, heart.
 
Harlekin said:
Amateur kickboxing at age 18, the 2012 WAKO Junior World Championships at 86kg and had a 33-0 amateur career.
Yeah, good. But kickboxing has like 3 times more belts than boxing. Although WAKO is the biggest amateur belt.

A glory belt is worth a lot more.


His hands are pretty crude, his kicks effective. He is getting better though.
He has a good overall package in improved cardio, solid chin, tank, heart.
I'm not saying he's the best kickboxer on the planet but he has better pre MMA career striking credentials than 99% of the UFC roster.
 
The biggest thing that makes him effective IMO is his otherworldly cardio. There's a lot of muscle bound explosive fighters who use their natural athleticism effectively in short bursts but you're not supposed to have those athletic traits and fight in big, explosive movements like that and do it for 25 minutes. That's fucking crazy. That's why a guy like Yoel Romero fought the way he did. Basically a lot of standing around doing nothing and then a few big moments every round. That's pretty much how you have to fight when you're a big dude with those physical traits and that style if you don't want to gas out in a round. But DDP can basically fight like he's a flyweight and do it for five rounds
 
I guess it's not high level in the way you're selling it, though I get your point here for sure.

If we take Darren Till as an example, he's actually a skilled striker showing some good technique. But doesn't have the strength of DDP at all.
That's why Dricus retorted to wrestling at any chance he got in their fight, and guess who won fairly easily due to this physical ability?

But Darren won the "boxing match" if you will, so it all depends on what you mean with "high level".
 
Jawth said:
He's so athletic and explosive that his sloppy striking just works anyway, like Black Beast or Mike Perry.
It's more than that. Look at the two Strickland fights. He made a lot of adjustments and dominated Strickland in the second fight. The first fight he got off to a slow start and made adjustments mid-fight. It was a close fight but DDP's striking is very underrated.
 
MMA is all about weirdly effective striking.

Africanus fits right in.
 
