DDP's performance was overshadowed by Strickland's incredible durability.

heohanwuoc
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2017
- Messages
- 1,204
- Reaction score
- 1,264
DDP landed so many big shots that would have knocked out or at least knocked down most middleweights, such as full-power spinning fists, spinning elbows, and right hands. He also landed left high kicks to the head and body all day. But because Strickland was unfazed (until the huge right hand that broke his nose), people think this fight was boring. Even Pereira’s fights would have looked boring and unimpressive if he had faced someone who could absorb all of his shots.
Bisping's esque:
Bisping's esque: