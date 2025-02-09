  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

DDP's performance was overshadowed by Strickland's incredible durability.

heohanwuoc

heohanwuoc

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 16, 2017
Messages
1,204
Reaction score
1,264
DDP landed so many big shots that would have knocked out or at least knocked down most middleweights, such as full-power spinning fists, spinning elbows, and right hands. He also landed left high kicks to the head and body all day. But because Strickland was unfazed (until the huge right hand that broke his nose), people think this fight was boring. Even Pereira’s fights would have looked boring and unimpressive if he had faced someone who could absorb all of his shots.


Bisping's esque:
what-a-shot-that-was-v0-4de0jw9y32ie1.jpeg
 
It's going to be Strickland's undoing.

Once the chin is gone, it's permanently gone. It never lasts forever.
 
It's easy to look durable when you hide in a shell and just try and defend any strike and not take any risks. We've seen fighters in worse shape and still try to win. Strickland fought like a pussy
 
That skinhead look was worse than the beating Sean took.
 
BullyKutta said:
It's going to be Strickland's undoing.

Once the chin is gone, it's permanently gone. It never lasts forever.
Not sure what fight you were watching

But Sean barely absorbed any strikes directly to the chin.

He took some shots, but overall defended his chin very well, dricus struggled to hit him most of the night.
 
tritestill said:
DDP's performance was overshadowed by Sean looking like he wanted to take a nap mid fight, instead of engage in the violence he swore his oath towards
This.

Sean did absolutely fuck all in this fight, and actually outdid himself with lack of activity. He's never getting anywhere near another title shot again with that do-nothing performance.
 
tritestill said:
DDP's performance was overshadowed by Sean looking like he wanted to take a nap mid fight, instead of engage in the violence he swore his oath towards
Came on here to post something similar, if you scream out “Fight to the death Dutchman!” and the do fuck all for 5 rounds then Sean only has himself to blame.
I’m a fan of Strickland, I had him winning the first fight. I don’t like DDP at all, but DDP won that fight fair and square.
 
AstralPanda said:
Not sure what fight you were watching

But Sean barely absorbed any strikes directly to the chin.

He took some shots, but overall defended his chin very well, dricus struggled to hit him most of the night.
DDP landed that one shot that really took away any chance of Strick winning the D but outside of that, Strick landed the cleaner harder shots.

I think the strike breakdown was 11-8 ratio of sig strikes, but 66% of DDPs were kicks which he never landed a clean hard kick, no buckling leg kick or bad body shot or clean headkick. Strick was like 75% punches and most of the punches he landed he landed way cleaner both to body and head.

Stricklands style in these fights has been super non judge friendly, he loses fights like a Diaz bro, he sorta handles all the offense and keeps himself rolling with shots and taking shots in okay places, then lands clean precise shots, then wonders why he loses the decision to the rabid wolverine guys.

DDP deserved it for the big shots in rd 4 but I mean outside of that
 
