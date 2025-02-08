DDPs Greatness

The dude can grapple, he has some striking versatility and he can crack. His movements are awkward making him unpredictable.



But most important is his chin. He gets hit ALOT and he has gotten wobbled many times by gatekeepers. His recovery is fucking impeccable.



Unfortunately this means that like many other greats before him, once his chin cracks he will plummet off a cliff.



I remember Chuck, Wanderlei, Anderson, JDS, Frankie, Ferguson, Weidman, Big Nog, and more I'm surely forgetting. Part of what made them great was being able to get hit and either be unphased, recover quickly or survive enough to turn it around. Eventually they all got brutally KOed or beatdown nasty and either became a glass chin or too hesitant.



DDP reminds me the most of Wanderlei and Chuck in that they alm throw down and will eat shots to land theirs and theirs is almost always much heavier.



Difference with DDP is he actually gets hit even more and is a bit sloppier... Wanderlei was not super technical but his defense was a bit tighter.



How long do you think DDP has before becoming a glass cannon?