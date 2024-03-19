Social DDP Yoga saves another former athlete.

DDP vs Goldberg... the last Mega WCW fight

ddp-goldberg.gif
 
I know nothing of his Yoga program, but it obviously works, and DDP is one hell of a good dude. He's literally saving lives, and seems to reach the most unreachable of folks. It's pretty crazy. I'd trust that dude and whatever the fuck he's doing, over any other rehab program. The results speak for themselves. If you can turn Jake Roberts and Scott Hall around, the sky is the limit.

Dude deserves some awards.
 
So I wonder how these athletes turned up the way they did. Steroids, yea, but they also must have lived horrible horrible lifestyles besides.

Even homeless junkie bums look better.
 
Latest posts

