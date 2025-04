usernamee said: Alvaro is told that? By who? Who would tell him that? Click to expand...

He's part of Oliveira's team right? I know nothing about him but I see he's associated with Oliveira's gym.I'm assuming he is leaking information that Oliveira was contacted by the UFC to ask if he was available to fight for the 155 title @ UFC 317. That probably means the UFC is preparing contingency plans.Using a bit of logic, it doesn't sound like Islam is agreeing to fight Topuria @ UFC 317. Therefore it sounds like the backup plan is Topuria vs Oliveira. However, if Islam doesn't move up to welterweight and vacate the title, I highly doubt they strip him of the title. Not 5 months after he last fought. So best case scenario Topuria vs Oliveira will be for the interim title.And if I'm right, I don't see Topuria agreeing to fight for an interim title. So this fight could up falling out if Topuria refuses.