lol you could say it was the only adjustment he made in the whole fight!Sean was tough for resetting his nose mid-fight, but that was pretty much the most effort of anything he did in the fight.
He looked like a zombie out there tonight. Even more inactive than usual.
I believe him when he says he is "willing to die"'To the death' lol. Barely went past a broken nose.
Good fight, but don't lie to the audience that you're willing to die in there lol.
yeah after the fight maybe.Class acts both of them
The Diaz brothers def fight in a way that they dont gas themselves out, but they pressure alot more. Even if they throw light strikes mixed with hard shots. They are moving forward trying to build up a swarm of punches. When they get someone against the cage they really try to pour it on.I think he's willing to not just give up so in the sense, he's willing to die but just like the Diaz bros, if they're down, they still don't deviate from what they do. They don't go all out to try and get the finish. Their finishes almost always happened from their opponents gassing and then they'd go in for the finish.
Strickland is suprinsgly majesticAs normally cringe and theatrical as Strickland is, he's always pretty classy in defeat and I think you see more of his true character come out.
Good scrap, nice to see some top level respect between the two.