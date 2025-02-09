  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media DDP & Strickland Interact Backstage After Fight

'To the death' lol. Barely went past a broken nose.

Good fight, but don't lie to the audience that you're willing to die in there lol.
 
Ramon Antonio said:
'To the death' lol. Barely went past a broken nose.

Good fight, but don't lie to the audience that you're willing to die in there lol.
I believe him when he says he is "willing to die"

His style just isnt a "To the death" style. Sean's a tough guy, no doubt about it, but he just cant fight like he is saying, his style doesnt allow for it.

If he's behind in a fight, he is in trouble to make up the difference with his style.
 
Canarinha said:
Class acts both of them
yeah after the fight maybe.

It's too bad Sean cant dial back the EVERYONE LOOK AT THE EDGELORD stuff about 450 % and just be a regular ass dude like he is here.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Sean was tough for resetting his nose mid-fight, but that was pretty much the most effort of anything he did in the fight.

He looked like a zombie out there tonight. Even more inactive than usual.
In the first fight he was able to counter off DDP's attacks, but all that fucking kicking and constant high and lows in addition to the punches, made it hard for Sean to do that this time. The kicks kept him from being close enough
 
Ramon Antonio said:
'To the death' lol. Barely went past a broken nose.

Good fight, but don't lie to the audience that you're willing to die in there lol.
I think he's willing to not just give up so in the sense, he's willing to die but just like the Diaz bros, if they're down, they still don't deviate from what they do. They don't go all out to try and get the finish. Their finishes almost always happened from their opponents gassing and then they'd go in for the finish.
 
chinarice said:
I think he's willing to not just give up so in the sense, he's willing to die but just like the Diaz bros, if they're down, they still don't deviate from what they do. They don't go all out to try and get the finish. Their finishes almost always happened from their opponents gassing and then they'd go in for the finish.
The Diaz brothers def fight in a way that they dont gas themselves out, but they pressure alot more. Even if they throw light strikes mixed with hard shots. They are moving forward trying to build up a swarm of punches. When they get someone against the cage they really try to pour it on.
 
The fight went pretty much exactly how I thought it would, except I thought DDP would go for more takedowns than he did.
 
As normally cringe and theatrical as Strickland is, he's always pretty classy in defeat and I think you see more of his true character come out.

Good scrap, nice to see some top level respect between the two.
 
Strickland did pretty good. He probably can beat Khamzat
 
Natural Order said:
As normally cringe and theatrical as Strickland is, he's always pretty classy in defeat and I think you see more of his true character come out.

Good scrap, nice to see some top level respect between the two.
Strickland is suprinsgly majestic
 
