DDP Should lay down the pipe on Strickland

Khalex Chimaira said: then proceed to glaze Sean "the incest king" Strickland Click to expand...

What I dislike is he acts as if he is some sort of badass or gangster or whatever but he is not about that life.Just relax and be respectful be yourself it is not that hard or difficult.What I love about MMA is I have seen this sport fix a man before!! Will it happen again hopefully on saturday