DDP Should lay down the pipe on Strickland

DDP should trash talk him, finish him early plus dry Hxxp him ala Izzy style...

He´s tough guy macho, I am a thug persona would come crashing down

Dude is carrying guns into interviews nowadays talking big game as if he is some sort of big tough guy or big baddy gangster. that fake ass needs humbling
 
It's crazy that people call Dagestanis inbred, then proceed to glaze Sean "the incest king" Strickland
 
Khalex Chimaira said:
then proceed to glaze Sean "the incest king" Strickland
What I dislike is he acts as if he is some sort of badass or gangster or whatever but he is not about that life.

Just relax and be respectful be yourself it is not that hard or difficult.

What I love about MMA is I have seen this sport fix a man before!! Will it happen again hopefully on saturday
 
Multiple meanings
Wild gay imagery
Or giving up a drug issue
 
