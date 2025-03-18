  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

DDP says Khamzat will never be able to become champion

It translates to:

We'll see each other when our turn comes. I hope we can have this great match during the IFW. I think he tweeted something... in fact, I know it was him because when his tweets make sense, it's the agent, and when they're just random English words it's him (laughter). But he said my fight with SS was a piece of shit or something. So, well, I'll have to do better against him. Anyway, we already know that Khamzat couldn't get the welterweight title and - definitely - won't be able to get the middleweight title either. What a shame for him and what a waste of potential... Fighting so well and never being able to be champion.
 
It translates to:

DDP continuing excellent form on the mic, he's probably as good as they have in that area currently, and in the cage to be fair.
 
I’m not convinced Khamshaft will get a Visa, even with The Donald being POTUS
He will, but it will be for naught. He'll lose to DDP and he'll go back to once a year ME cards with his hype train still chugging along and a laundry list of excuses.

Dricus is a proper shit talker
Best in the business right now and I guarantee he's going to make brainlet khamzat lose his cool during the press conference. If he makes him cry by making fun of his being a migrant, DDP will be etched as an early all time great shit talker.
 
this fight needs to be booked, the anticipation is edging me
Shit should've been inked already. Most exciting matchup in the UFC right now and it could've already happened or should've already been signed for a near upcoming date but we haven't gotten shit yet. Fight probably takes place in autumn or something....
 
I hope ddp beats him. I will never bet the love for this guy. He fucking barely scraped past fat usman. Everyone acts like he is unbeatable. Even the Whitaker fight is a 1 in a million situation. It wasn't that impressive
 
I hope ddp beats him. I will never bet the love for this guy. He fucking barely scraped past fat usman. Everyone acts like he is unbeatable. Even the Whitaker fight is a 1 in a million situation. It wasn't that impressive
whittaker is one of the best defensive wrestlers we've seen in the upper weight classes with how easily he stopped jacare and romero's wrestling, khamzat dominating him for 4 minutes is very impressive. It's very obvious why people hype the guy, and if you wanna use the injury to discredit the whittaker win then why shit on him for the usman fight where he broke his hand in the first round off of a random slam?
 
whittaker is one of the best defensive wrestlers we've seen in the upper weight classes with how easily he stopped jacare and romero's wrestling, khamzat dominating him for 4 minutes is very impressive. It's very obvious why people hype the guy, and if you wanna use the injury to discredit the whittaker win then why shit on him for the usman fight where he broke his hand in the first round off of a random slam?
Because if he is that good why couldn't he take down a fat usman. Also we all knew he was getting the takedown in the first round against Bobby. Even Bobby knew it said it before the fight he was getting taken down in the first round. If his teeth don't crunch he is going to win. A win is a win but the guy isn't some unbeatable guy who is going to go on a ten fight win streak as champ. Shit even if he did it would take 11 years
 
Because if he is that good why couldn't he take down a fat usman. Also we all knew he was getting the takedown in the first round against Bobby. Even Bobby knew it said it before the fight he was getting taken down in the first round. If his teeth don't crunch he is going to win. A win is a win but the guy isn't some unbeatable guy who is going to go on a ten fight win streak as champ. Shit even if he did it would take 11 years
He did take down and 10-8 a fat usman in round 1 before breaking his hand towards the end of the round when Usman slammed him. And how do you know whittaker survives that situation if his teeth don't break? It was 1 minute 30 seconds left and khamzat had a hook on his back, if whittaker turned from that position then he likely would have given up mount which is dangerous with over a minute left. Whittaker was also taking big breaths and stopped scrambling around the 2 minute mark if you rewatch it which implies he is getting tired as well from carrying khamzat's weight. I guess we'll see if it was a fluke depending on how he does against DDP though
 
On the front half of his career he had more fights in a short space than any UFC fighter in history followed by a weight miss/fighter change and a long absence from what he described as long covid. Essentially he's done more than he should have followed by doing not enough.
While it was short it was clear that he was manhandling Whittaker and despite the odd ending I didn't see it going any different for Bobby Knuckles.
All that considered I don't really GAF about the fans polarizing opinions of the guy. To me he's the best wrestler in the division and easily a top 3 middleweight.
Its pretty easy... Book him and let him prove that he is the real deal or isn't.
 
Because if he is that good why couldn't he take down a fat usman. Also we all knew he was getting the takedown in the first round against Bobby. Even Bobby knew it said it before the fight he was getting taken down in the first round. If his teeth don't crunch he is going to win. A win is a win but the guy isn't some unbeatable guy who is going to go on a ten fight win streak as champ. Shit even if he did it would take 11 years
kamshaft is gonna buzzsaw right thru ddp
 
