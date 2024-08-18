Strickland ends DDPWhat a waste of a fight. Strickland just gonna hide behind that stupid kick and jab for 5 rounds
Already lost against him, after being reduced to tears by him pre-fight.
Strickland hits like a 6 year old. He has 11 KO's in 29 wins. He not ending shit
TBH the first fight was really close and you don't have another clear cut number 1 contender.He just did his first title defense / there is absolutely no need for him to start churning out rematches.
Meanwhile Sean didn't have any defenses and his only win since was a very boring SD over Costa / there is absolutely no need to rush him into a rematch for the belt.
No thanks.
It was the closest title fight of the last 5 years minimum.Already lost against him, after being reduced to tears by him pre-fight.
Well when you fight top guys like alex, izzy and ddp it's hard to pad the ko ratioStrickland hits like a 6 year old. He has 11 KO's in 29 wins. He not ending shit
Thats 3 names.. He has 11 KO's in 29 wins.. he hits like a 6 year oldWell when you fight top guys like alex, izzy and ddp it's hard to pad the ko ratio