Media DDP Responds To Strickland's Call-Out/Hype "Does He Want To Cry Again?"

He just did his first title defense / there is absolutely no need for him to start churning out rematches.

Meanwhile Sean didn't have any defenses and his only win since was a very boring SD over Costa / there is absolutely no need to rush him into a rematch for the belt.

No thanks.
 
Strickland started it with the gay jokes and stuff about DDP's coach, so he better come up with some better material this time or DDP will checkmate him again.
 
Strickland is not leaving it to the judges next time, he's gonna viciously KO DDP in the rematch.
 
Dionysian said:
He just did his first title defense / there is absolutely no need for him to start churning out rematches.

Meanwhile Sean didn't have any defenses and his only win since was a very boring SD over Costa / there is absolutely no need to rush him into a rematch for the belt.

No thanks.
TBH the first fight was really close and you don't have another clear cut number 1 contender.

Unless they wait to see who wins Allen vs Imavov or if Chimaev beats Whittaker.
 
Making a guy like Strickland cry isn't really a heel act. He was begging to be humbled with the way he was acting towards everybody.
 
Ladron4sherdog said:
Already lost against him, after being reduced to tears by him pre-fight.
It was the closest title fight of the last 5 years minimum.
Strickland just needs to add more tools to his striking arsenal and it's a dog fight. Currently the best defensive stats at MW I believe.
 
ElLunico said:
Strickland hits like a 6 year old. He has 11 KO's in 29 wins. He not ending shit
Well when you fight top guys like alex, izzy and ddp it's hard to pad the ko ratio
 
If Khamzat wins there is a 100% chance they match him against DDP.
 
