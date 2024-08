DDP said he walks around at 225 - 230 lbs in the off-season and cuts to 215 lbs for fight night and then 185 lbs for weigh ins. Islam is around 5 inches shorter than Dricus and Islam tops out at 185 - 190 lbs in the off-season. This was perpetuated by Belal since Belal does not want Islam to come for his belt so he threw Dricus' name out there for Islam to chase. The whole notion is ridiculous as size and strength difference is way too big between the two.