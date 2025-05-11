Media DDP responds to Belal's recent talk about MW

Remember that Belal said this:

"For me, I'd rather go to 185 and let him just take 170, since I've already had to fight my way up to 170, I've beaten all top guys, so just two fights away from getting the shot at MW."

"Hey, I want to be double champ. I think 185 is probably the easiest weight class, besides Khamzat. When you look at that [UFC 312] main event, you're like, 'Bro, Strickland and du Plessis suck.' I would literally take his shots, eat them, and then walk through them," Muhammad told MMA Junkie.
 
