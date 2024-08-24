DDP or Romero. Bigger freak athlete?

Who do you think is more gifted? I know Romero is obviously faster but DDP is pretty athletic as well, given how quick he can cover distance and he is freakishly strong as well. He also has the edge in cardio over Romero and while Romero stood back when he gassed, DDP keeps coming forward even if he is tried.

These two are monsters at 185 but if you had to pick one as the bigger problem for the rest of the middleweights, who would it be?