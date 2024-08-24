DDP or Romero. Bigger freak athlete?

Who do you think is more gifted? I know Romero is obviously faster but DDP is pretty athletic as well, given how quick he can cover distance and he is freakishly strong as well. He also has the edge in cardio over Romero and while Romero stood back when he gassed, DDP keeps coming forward even if he is tried.
These two are monsters at 185 but if you had to pick one as the bigger problem for the rest of the middleweights, who would it be?
 
Is this even a real question?

yoel-romero.gif
 
ctelooming said:
Romero in terms of strength and explosion (though it's close), but Dricus has vastly superior cardio and ability to push the pace in a fight.
Might be unpopular opinion but Romero was never known for his strength, at least not as much in comparison to his other attributes. He was stupid fast and explosive and athletic but DDP literally ragdolls people (whittaker, izzy, strickland and till) and I think he's the stronger of the two.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Might be unpopular opinion but Romero was never known for his strength, at least not as much in comparison to his other attributes. He was stupid fast and explosive and athletic but DDP literally ragdolls people (whittaker, izzy, strickland and till) and I think he's the stronger of the two.
You could be right. It's possible I just look at Romero's physique and assume he's the stronger of the two which isn't always how it works. I do remember him rag dolling Weidman at times though, that was an impressive performance from him.
 
ctelooming said:
You could be right. It's possible I just look at Romero's physique and assume he's the stronger of the two which isn't always how it works. I do remember him rag dolling Weidman at times though, that was an impressive performance from him.
Agreed. He was able to ragdoll Weidman but then there were fights where he was expected to rag-doll people but he couldn't. DDP has consistently done that to most people he faces and it's also important to note that DDP maintains the strength till the later rounds. He was clearly exhausted in the fourth round but still rag-dolled Izzy.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Might be unpopular opinion but Romero was never known for his strength, at least not as much in comparison to his other attributes. He was stupid fast and explosive and athletic but DDP literally ragdolls people (whittaker, izzy, strickland and till) and I think he's the stronger of the two.
Yolo is definitely beastly strong. obviously, lots of technique involved here too.

 
TerraRayzing said:
Who do you think is more gifted? I know Romero is obviously faster but DDP is pretty athletic as well, given how quick he can cover distance and he is freakishly strong as well. He also has the edge in cardio over Romero and while Romero stood back when he gassed, DDP keeps coming forward even if he is tried.
These two are monsters at 185 but if you had to pick one as the bigger problem for the rest of the middleweights, who would it be?
Obviously Yoel, but it didn't serve him as well in MMA so kind of a moot question.

Also, to "keep coming forward (and throwing bombs and flurries) even when gassed is such an awesome feat to have in a champ!
 
Gabe said:
Beating Weidman, Rockhold, and Jacare is just as good as beating Whittaker, Strickland, and Izzy.
Romero cheated against Weidman so I don't really care about that match.

DDP beat the shit out of Izzy and finished him, unlike Romero who stood there like a jackass doing nothing, like he did in most fights until he managed to catch someone.

One of the most boring fighters ever.
 
DDP would beat prime Romero. As far as pure genetics, Romero is top dog.
 
