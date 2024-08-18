DDP - One of the greatest titke defenses ive ever seen

Holy cow. He had moments but going into 4th round he looked GASSED. He got the shit kicked out of his body

But what he did in that 4th round I'll be a fan for life. Just as an observer hea one of the toughest mofos I've ever seen. Even if he acts like a Die Hard villain sometimes
 
It looked certain he will fade and Izzy will KO him. He kept coming and Izzy faded
 
What was most harrowing to me is Izzy won 2 or 3 rounds. And DDP was more tired than him. But he rope and doped him anyway

Also Izzy looked at his best
 
DDP was winning on the scorecard.
 
Not a bad performance, had me thinking Izzy was going to cruise to decision before he pulled that out of him. DDP has heart.
 
Izzy didn’t win 2 or 3 rounds
 
