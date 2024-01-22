DDP looks like a free belt.

People said the same about Leon Edwards and he is now 2 title defenses in.

Its almost like Shertards should stop proudly and brazenly proclaiming things like this when they know less about MMA than YouTube comments casuals.

Might have been too harsh with the last remark but you get the point.
 
i think if ddp could bring serious volume, he fucks adesanya up the way sean did. i think he beats sean even clearer in a rematch. khamzat is a totally different beast. we haven't really seen a good hardnosed russian-style chain wrestler at middleweight. he's kind of a wild card at 185.
 
MW and WW have felt like a sideshow lately. Leon/Colby instead of Shavkat. Khamzat would've beat either DDP/Strickland. Just don't have a feeling like we have a long reigning champ.
 
Ayo, no caps, on the #Izzy ting, I was gotta disagree, ahlie? But yo, Sean Tarzan and Khamzat Borz, those mans would certainly yoink that belt off #esteemed newchampion DDP easy, no lie.

Our great #AmericanHero was become on some serious wave, like he was ready to flip his whole script of his, you know? Maybe man's like, 'Yo here's the ting fams, I never checked fight tapes before, but now's the time, styll.'

In additional, if he levels up his God of Freedom form so it was not been draining him too much, he's gonna drop that #bluecollarmatrix move mad times, just cheesing and breaking down DDP before they was even touch them championship rounds, ahlie?

And Khamzat? Bro, say less, that's a straight body for DDP, facts no printer. Mans is a whole steamroller.

Former #AfricanKing Izzy, he was solid, my fam, but I'm saying DDP might just buss up this scene with his quirky timing and oddball style of his, then just lean on him heavy later in the clash #battle. Could be a decision, or even a late (T)KO flex, wallahi.

#JustMyCents
 
I think it is great for him that people keep underestimating him. When he beat Robert Whittaker, 34 out of 34 pro MMA fighters predicted against him. I would be the first one to admit, I was one of the people who completely dismissed him and was baffled as to why he would take that fight? Anyway, I think it will continue to be that way and he will keep using it to his advantage.
 
People have been saying he looks like a free win since his debut, yet he's won 7 in a row in the ufc and just beat two champs. I don't understand the constant belittling of dricus.
It's because his style looks so awkward and ugly (that's what fooled me), he keeps trucking along though.

Btw, I'm sure most pro's looked at DDP at first and thought the same thing as us fans.
 
Someone give this they/them a CTE belt
 
i think if ddp could bring serious volume, he fucks adesanya up the way sean did. i think he beats sean even clearer in a rematch. khamzat is a totally different beast. we haven't really seen a good hardnosed russian-style chain wrestler at middleweight. he's kind of a wild card at 185.
Apart from the fact he fights totally opposite style to Sean. DPP is custom made for Izzy to counter all night and likely stop. Great match up for him.
 
