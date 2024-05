DDP looks like a free belt.

Ayo, no caps, on the #Izzy ting, I was gotta disagree, ahlie? But yo, Sean Tarzan and Khamzat Borz, those mans would certainly yoink that belt off #esteemed newchampion DDP easy, no lie.Our great #AmericanHero was become on some serious wave, like he was ready to flip his whole script of his, you know? Maybe man's like, 'Yo here's the ting fams, I never checked fight tapes before, but now's the time, styll.'In additional, if he levels up his God of Freedom form so it was not been draining him too much, he's gonna drop that #bluecollarmatrix move mad times, just cheesing and breaking down DDP before they was even touch them championship rounds, ahlie?And Khamzat? Bro, say less, that's a straight body for DDP, facts no printer. Mans is a whole steamroller.Former #AfricanKing Izzy, he was solid, my fam, but I'm saying DDP might just buss up this scene with his quirky timing and oddball style of his, then just lean on him heavy later in the clash #battle . Could be a decision, or even a late (T)KO flex, wallahi.