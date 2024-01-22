DDP looks like a free belt.

If you watched that fight and think that Strickland easily wins a rematch then you really weren't paying attention.Izzy,Kham even a Sean rematch.... Whoever he fights next is getting a free title.
You enjoy talking a load of mess, do ya?Izzy,Kham even a Sean rematch.... Whoever he fights next is getting a free title.
You're obviously biased dude. Why bother with a shitpost like this?Izzy,Kham even a Sean rematch.... Whoever he fights next is getting a free title.
Izzy,Kham even a Sean rematch.... Whoever he fights next is getting a free title.
B-but he throws looping punches, that means he's essentially a MW Leonard Garcia!!People have been saying he looks like a free win since his debut, yet he's won 7 in a row in the ufc and just beat two champs. I don't understand the constant belittling of dricus.
It's because his style looks so awkward and ugly (that's what fooled me), he keeps trucking along though.People have been saying he looks like a free win since his debut, yet he's won 7 in a row in the ufc and just beat two champs. I don't understand the constant belittling of dricus.
After he beat Whitaker he was a beast. Sad he declined so fastYou enjoy talking a load of mess, do ya?
I think it's an great AV, personally.After he beat Whitaker he was a beast. Sad he declined so fast
Anyways. That’s some AV you got there.
Someone give this they/them a CTE beltAyo, no caps, on the #Izzy ting, I was gotta disagree, ahlie? But yo, Sean Tarzan and Khamzat Borz, those mans would certainly yoink that belt off #esteemed newchampion DDP easy, no lie.
Our great #AmericanHero was become on some serious wave, like he was ready to flip his whole script of his, you know? Maybe man's like, 'Yo here's the ting fams, I never checked fight tapes before, but now's the time, styll.'
In additional, if he levels up his God of Freedom form so it was not been draining him too much, he's gonna drop that #bluecollarmatrix move mad times, just cheesing and breaking down DDP before they was even touch them championship rounds, ahlie?
And Khamzat? Bro, say less, that's a straight body for DDP, facts no printer. Mans is a whole steamroller.
Former #AfricanKing Izzy, he was solid, my fam, but I'm saying DDP might just buss up this scene with his quirky timing and oddball style of his, then just lean on him heavy later in the clash #battle. Could be a decision, or even a late (T)KO flex, wallahi.
#JustMyCents
Someone give this they/them a CTE belt
Sean won that fightIf you watched that fight and think that Strickland easily wins a rematch then you really weren't paying attention.
i think if ddp could bring serious volume, he fucks adesanya up the way sean did. i think he beats sean even clearer in a rematch. khamzat is a totally different beast. we haven't really seen a good hardnosed russian-style chain wrestler at middleweight. he's kind of a wild card at 185.