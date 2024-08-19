Lmao. War DDP.
Lmao DDP is one petty mofo isn't he
Hes only responding to unprovoked comments by others.
Yeah He's mostly respectful to everyone. Everyone always tries to clown on himHes only responding to unprovoked comments by others.
Yes and he's been thoroughly humbled for it.It is kind of crazy for a non champ and green fighter like erceg to call a champion a 6 out of 10 though lol.
I wouldn't call this bullying, he was getting attacked first.
Don't be labeling fighters if you're not prepared to eat crow, it's all good.
DDP, Sean, then Izzy. I like all three guys though. There's only 2 on my shit list, Jones and Conor (in that order).DDP is the champ we needed.
Strickland is a clown and Izzy is insufferable