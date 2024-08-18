DDP is the modern day Keith jardine

Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
The style shouldn't work, but he some how finds a way.
And everything he comes up against a style that should brat his rather easily, that's when he looks his best.
Jardine obviously has a glass jaw, except when we all thought he would get murdered by rampage or Chuck, but would get stopped by Matt hammil of all people
The high level of jardines herky jerkyness lives on
