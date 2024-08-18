DDP is the modern day Keith jardine

The style shouldn't work, but he some how finds a way.

And everything he comes up against a style that should brat his rather easily, that's when he looks his best.

Jardine obviously has a glass jaw, except when we all thought he would get murdered by rampage or Chuck, but would get stopped by Matt hammil of all people



The high level of jardines herky jerkyness lives on
 
DDP has already had a way better career than Jardine come on now.
 
Jardine is nowhere close to Dricus. Nowhere.
 
This is an insult to DDP. He is way ahead of Jardine in talent, abilities, and chin.
 
Sure Jardine looks awkward on the feet like ddp does. But Jardine couldn't threaten on the ground like dricus can. Nor does he have the chin dricus seems to have
 
HHJ said:
No

DDP is the modern DDP
Click to expand...
F6JHe96.jpeg
 
