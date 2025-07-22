DDP is simply too strong to be overpowered by Khamzat

wrestlefan
Let's not forget that Khamzat is actually a natural WW, and DDP is a huge MW. Khamzat just wasn't prepared to make the weight cut in the end.
DDP will simply be able to overpower Khamzat. He likely won't even have to sprawl or really actively defend much to stop him... He'll probably just dig for an under hook and throw him away. It'll be like when Cro cop fought wrestlers, or Tibau Vs Khabib, where the stronger guy was simply able to out power the grappler.
DDP is so strong he doesn't even need traditional wrestling training - he can take you down just by putting you into a headlock and falling to the ground.
The strength disadvantage will also cause Khamzat to gas quicker than usual.
