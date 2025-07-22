  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

DDP is simply too strong to be overpowered by Khamzat

Let's not forget that Khamzat is actually a natural WW, and DDP is a huge MW. Khamzat just wasn't prepared to make the weight cut in the end.

DDP will simply be able to overpower Khamzat. He likely won't even have to sprawl or really actively defend much to stop him... He'll probably just dig for an under hook and throw him away. It'll be like when Cro cop fought wrestlers, or Tibau Vs Khabib, where the stronger guy was simply able to out power the grappler.

DDP is so strong he doesn't even need traditional wrestling training - he can take you down just by putting you into a headlock and falling to the ground.

The strength disadvantage will also cause Khamzat to gas quicker than usual.
 
You speak the tooth

IMG_7273.jpg
 
Khamzat is sure as fuck not a natural WW. 20 years ago dude wouldnt have looked out of place at LHW.

I'm not convinced that DDP is the stronger man either. At least not by enough that he can neutralize Khamzats technically superior wrestling.
 
Khamzat technique will overcome the strength of DDP imo. But we will see, can't wait!
 
Khamzat is 6'2 and massive
DDP is 6'0 and massive

TS doesn't know that Dricus had several welterweight bouts and titles.
And Khamzat failed to make welterweight years ago, massively.

Wasteland this shit
 
The thing with Kamzat's TDs is that everybody knows they are coming, but somehow nobody can stop them.

As soon as somebody denies his first TD — which could very well be DDP — the aura around the TD will be gone. It will still be a threat, but psychology iswhore, and once people understand that you can actually deny him from taking you down and it really works in practice, they will start doing it more often. It's a mix of the opponent's self-confidence and also Kamzat's own self-confidence.
 
