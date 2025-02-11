  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

DDP is similar to Cruz

Cruz had an awkward style that took multiple TAM fighters and coaches to figure out.

DDP is awkward as well but usually leaves his head in similar positions during his combos and fights heavy on the front foot. It's only a matter of time until someone figures out his style.
 
I think threatening takedowns on DDP would make him much less threatening since he would be at risk of getting taken down whenever he moves forward. It's hard to run forward throwing big winging punches if someone is great at timing takedowns or can scramble and take your back. Dricus was the one with the takedown threat in all of his recent fights and he could get away with over extending on his strikes. Against someone like khamzat or caio that style would be less effective imo
 
Cruz had an awkward style that took multiple TAM fighters and coaches to figure out.

DDP is awkward as well but usually leaves his head in similar positions during his combos and fights heavy on the front foot. It's only a matter of time until someone figures out his style.
Its inevitable. There is only one fighter in history, that hasn't been figured out yet.
 
nah cruz actually has techniques. ddp is just spamming shit
 
