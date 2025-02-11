DDP is similar to Cruz

Pain4Pain
Cruz had an awkward style that took multiple TAM fighters and coaches to figure out.
DDP is awkward as well but usually leaves his head in similar positions during his combos and fights heavy on the front foot. It's only a matter of time until someone figures out his style.
