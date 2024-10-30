Media DDP Interview

Cliffs.
Felt bad for Rob but it was no fluke and Khamzat inflicted that injury.
Thought Khamzat would have the strength advantage while cardio was Rob's.
Completely welcome the Sean rematch but knows that the fans want to see him fight Khamzat, over a guy who says he is going to fight but instead jabs for five rounds.
Khamzat deserves the title shot over Sean who won one fight against Costa and it was boring.
Fight with Khamzat will be fireworks but no MW on the roster is going to overpower DDP. Says when it comes to strength, Khamzat has a gun and he has a tank.
Let's see who takes the step back in their fight.
Says if it goes past round one, it's smooth sailing.
Says he hasn't heard anything concrete from UFC about Khamzat being next but he hopes to get that fight in Feb/March.
Message to Sean Strickland: Finish your fights.
Message to Khamzat: You think you're strong and powerful. You haven't felt anything. I can't wait to see the look of oh shit on your face, just like I've seen that on everyone else' I fight.

War DDP.
 
Just finished watching this before clicking on the thread funny enough lol. This is the fight we need. Fuck Sean vs DDP 2. Sean can go fight Imavov again or Izzy.
 
Very excited for this fight.

Salute DDP for taking on any challenger.

Hope Khamzat trains carefully and doesn't get injured.
 
Shows how you can be full of confidence without coming across as a dick. Dricus shaping up to be a great champion. If Khamzat is not ready by February, Strickland 2 will also be interesting.
 
Yeah... DDP vs Khamzat is going to be violent.

No pointfighting.. somone is getting finished right there.
 
