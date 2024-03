I wouldn't hold my breath for UFC Africa. If they didn't do it when they had Ngannou, Usman, and Izzy as champs, I'm not sure why they would do it now. This reminds me of when Max was begging for UFC Hawaii--if they didn't do it when BJ was the champ, they have no real intentions of doing it.



When it's a market the UFC actually wants to exploit, they make it happen. They'll almost certainly be in Spain within a year. But again, I wouldn't hold my breath on Africa.