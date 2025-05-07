News DDP: I got two dates to choose from, next fight is maximum 4 months away

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,067
Reaction score
7,979


Your fight with Khamzat Chimaev - what's the latest?

So... we have a date, but the potential of two dates. I already agreed to both. Lots of people are saying "is it in this year?"
Yes, a 100%. It's not far away. It's not that far away. The announcement will be made soon. And all these rumors of my
injuries, I don't know where it came from. It was ridiculous. It was like "OK" and then I just left it for like a week. "OK,
everybody had their fun. Now you're gonna look stupid". We already have agreed on a date, a while ago, so we're just
waiting on the contract. But that's the fight's that's happening. It's gonna happen in some months, maximum 4 months.
One of these days, there's nothing signed but I agreed to any of those dates.
 
They want him to fight on the Mexico card since he has a huge fan base over there.
 
Gabe said:
They want him to fight on the Mexico card since he has a huge fan base over there.
Click to expand...

tumblr_oadupm6KBx1u1ljrzo3_540.gifv
 
It’s going to be soon, 100% this year, maybe 4 months from now. In the meantime, we will share hundreds of tweets with you to keep you interested.
<seniorvolk>
 
World eater said:
It’s going to be soon, 100% this year, maybe 4 months from now. In the meantime, we will share hundreds of tweets with you to keep you interested.
<seniorvolk>
Click to expand...

This deal is so done that it for SURE is probably going to happen this year!
 
Three scenarios:

1. DDP is hurt.
2. Trump didn't get Khamzat cleared for America as Dana assumed
3. The Middle East has paid extra to buy this headliner so they have to wait for a Middle East card to host it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ComfortablyNumb55
DDP was up 2-0, but Strickland started to engage and possibly won 3, 4, and 5...
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
kingofthecans
kingofthecans
Unheralded Truth
Media Stricklands coach on Chimaev and DDP
Replies
14
Views
1K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Unheralded Truth
Media Kamaru Usman thinks rushed super fight for DDP is nonsense
Replies
12
Views
432
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,086
Messages
57,264,591
Members
175,611
Latest member
DrinkBoy

Share this page

Back
Top