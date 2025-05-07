



Your fight with Khamzat Chimaev - what's the latest?



So... we have a date, but the potential of two dates. I already agreed to both. Lots of people are saying "is it in this year?"

Yes, a 100%. It's not far away. It's not that far away. The announcement will be made soon. And all these rumors of my

injuries, I don't know where it came from. It was ridiculous. It was like "OK" and then I just left it for like a week. "OK,

everybody had their fun. Now you're gonna look stupid". We already have agreed on a date, a while ago, so we're just

waiting on the contract. But that's the fight's that's happening. It's gonna happen in some months, maximum 4 months.

One of these days, there's nothing signed but I agreed to any of those dates.