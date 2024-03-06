



"I can't turn around in 9 weeks" (note: it's actually 11 weeks between the two events) "I can't do it, or I'm not gonna do it. And look how it worked out perfectly, because that's how

the world works". (Pereira vs Hill getting booked as main event).



"So obviously, with these conversations of 300, that would have been a massive fight. Me and Izzy. And it was on the table, a 100%. What I don't think people realize is, why would I go

and start a camp once again? And injured if I am the champion? Taking risks is one thing, I have been taking risks a lot. But why would I risk this, I am the champion now! And I can

fight when I'm ready, so I think Izzy misjudges himself as still being a champion when he's not. You will only fight when you get the opportunity to, you don't dictate when I fight."



"This is what I tell people, why wouldn't I want that fight? Do you know what the pay would look like, do you know how the hype would be? That's gonna go down in history as on of the

biggest events ever. Of course I want to be a part of that. But there's one thing that matters to me more than fighting on a massive card; That is being able to defend my title and doing

this in a spectacular fashion. Yeah, I can take him down and hold him there for 5 rounds. I could have done that if I wanted to. I don't want to fight like that though, it's not how I fight.

I entertain people, because with yourself, the way we train and fight I want to go out there and give a performance. I don't want to win, it has to be spectacular again and that's the one

thing with 300."



"Oh, poor Izzy... Hey, you don't have a title so you will get summoned when you get summoned. That's how it works, and no, it doesn't bother me that he came out with his one side of

the story. Because I don't care. The fight is gonna happen, he has been a big mouth about coming to South Africa and draggin carcasses, I mean that's what he said? So be a man of

your words, step up and do it. Let us make UFC Africa, let's make that happen. Obviously that is what I would love in an ideal situation. Hosting that event and making history for Africa,

for the UFC, for myself? So let's make the history with you, I mean talk about something big!"