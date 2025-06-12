DDP has no chance against Khamzat right?

It's true, but Khamzat is too kind as Khamzat always pulls out and never give DDP a chance to lose
 
Wait... what? lol
I think we all have an idea of their strengths and weaknesses and as I see it Khamzat has at best 2 rounds to get it done. From rounds 3 to 5 he becomes far less aggressive against a guy that has a solid battery.
 
The actual consensus seems to be that Khamzat doesn't have 5 round cardio and his only chance is an early finish, while Dricus is dangerous all 5.
 
Khamzat very well might KO or sub DDP in round one.

If he doesn't, Driscus will drown him.
 
I think Dricus wins to be honest. He might have a rough round 1, but I think he survives it and drowns khamzat late into the fight.
 
He is basically built to beat Khamzat stylistically

If Khamzat runs through him then he truly is an all time great fighter in my book
 
There’s a greater chance of Khamzat being ran through by the flu than Khamzat running through Dricus.
 
theincognito said:
The actual consensus seems to be that Khamzat doesn't have 5 round cardio and his only chance is an early finish, while Dricus is dangerous all 5.
Click to expand...
That's the narrative from the people who are hoping Dricus wins.

In reality, Dricus has also lost later rounds to worse fighters than Khamzat, and Khamzat has won later rounds vs elite fighters (you need to be elite to survive him past round 2).

Also, this time he has had a long time to prepare for 5 rounds.
 
DDP is only +140, this is a lot closer than you would think from the responses on here
 
Chimaev is -185 and DDP +160 so the odds would say no that's not the consensus.

Consensus would be when Islam was -1900 against Moicano.
 
It's a fight. Shit can happen. Everyone has a chance, but he better be practicing sprawl and brawl and getting off his back.
{<shrug}
 
Nah, he likely wins, I'm won't doubt DDP anymore. He's like the underdog who just makes it and wins. He has a style that is like refusing to tap even if his arm is broken. And his wrestling is underrated. I dunno. But he was formerly a grappler and was selected as one of the main representatives of the South African Grecco roman team in the Olympics, tho he didn't go to I think. But he went to a Gracie training gym once, full of black belts, and he submitted 5 jiu jitsu experts in a row in a tournament, grappling one besides the other...

His defense in wrestling is also very good. Whittaker took him down, but he got up in a way that hurt Whittaker by taking him in a stance that is a very specific wrestling base experience. I think Khamzat will take him down and get a solid first round, possibly 10-8, like vs Usman.

The second round likely plays out like vs Usman , maybe Khamzat still gets a takedown, but his energy starts to fade. And DDP is bigger than anyone Khamzat faced. His cardio is steady too, while Chimaev is more in a strong burst... And as soon as Khamzat starts gassing, I think DDP will start picking him apart and get a late round TKO... Or a decision ... But from round 3, and with the energy he'd spend trying to finish DDP, I assume Dricus would start hunting him in the final rounds and (sadly to me, as I'd like Chimaev to win), get a TKO with his bursts and flurries, which would be too much for a tired Khamzat. He needs Tom survive the first round. And I think that's very likely to happen. He's motivate too, and has that motivation to kill or be killed, like Khamzat... But his size and his pressure and cardio machine + power in his strikes would be too much for Chimaev. Who know tho, odds are on Chimaev's side...
 
Keep being a chimaev fan if you want to see the title defended 1X every 2 years in the MW division. chimaev hasn't fought in 8 months and has no fight scheduled.

OBzgsH.gif
 
Fergelmince said:
Keep being a chimaev fan if you want to see the title defended 1X every 2 years in the MW division. chimaev hasn't fought in 8 months and has no fight scheduled.

OBzgsH.gif
Click to expand...
He has a title fight scheduled for August.

He would have had fought earlier if they didn't do the Strickland rematch.
 
It's a legit 50/50 fight. The consensus seems to be Khamzat's the favourite the first 1 -2 rounds and the longer the fight goes the more it favours DDP. In theory DDP's unpredictable style and toughness makes him a bad matchup for Khamzat but I just have this feeling Khamzat pulls it off
 
Chimaev had trouble with a well past his prime Usman who took the fight on short notice but sure, Du Plessis has no chance.
 
188912345 said:
He has a title fight scheduled for August.

He would have had fought earlier if they didn't do the Strickland rematch.
Click to expand...
Wasn't there a news someone posted that he was injured and Imanov would fight? I remember seeing that.
 
