  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

DDP got wobbled in all of his fights and it worked to his favor but it won´t against Chimaev

octagonation

octagonation

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,713
Reaction score
2,629
DDP is an awkward fighter and in allmost all of his fights he got wobbled and when he enters into the wobbly mode, he actully becomes more dangerous.

He starts to swing wild and go after the opponent, he has overwhelmed all of his opponents after he got wobbled and he gets easily wobbled. Strickland is the only fighter who failed to rock him and they went 10 rounds.

Chimaev will get him wobbled at some point that is for sure but he shouldn´t go after him with strikes if he sees DDP wobbled as weird and strangely as it may sound DDP is at his best when he is wobbled and vulnerable unless he is on the ground and wobbled you can follow him there and rain down GnP but if he is wobbled and standing you do not follow him with strikes take him down and choke him out.

Technically clean take him down when he is wobbly and choke him out but do not engage him wobbly while standing never ever. I have watched alot of footages on him, he is indeed awkward. But you can understand his madness comes from the wobbly state and he easily gets wobbled and he tends to become much better in that wobbly survival mode.

Dricus was mainly fighting strikers and non-technical fighters but with Chimaev it is different. I think his gonna take out Dricus super clean and flawlessly.

Do not allow him to enter the wobbly rocked mode let him do that backstage after you finish him.
 
Last edited:
the-office-dwight-schrute.gif


You had me at wobble.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
The Majority of Dricus´ opponents made the same mistake - They all rocked him except few but didn´t know about the ´´Drunk fighter mode´´
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
188912345
1
Luffy
My prediction for DDP vs Chimaev
2
Replies
25
Views
312
Luffy
Luffy
octagonation
Sherbros will there be any arguments left that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the best talents to ever step inside the octagon if he finishes DDP in 1st rd
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
Deleted member 609094
D
Unheralded Truth
Media TJ Dillashaw changes his mind on DDP beating Chim: I've now introduced him to this guy
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
GordoBarraBJJ
GordoBarraBJJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,731
Messages
57,621,179
Members
175,774
Latest member
Rosencrantz

Share this page

Back
Top