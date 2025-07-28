DDP got wobbled in all of his fights and it worked to his favor but it won´t against Chimaev

DDP is an awkward fighter and in allmost all of his fights he got wobbled and when he enters into the wobbly mode, he actully becomes more dangerous.



He starts to swing wild and go after the opponent, he has overwhelmed all of his opponents after he got wobbled and he gets easily wobbled. Strickland is the only fighter who failed to rock him and they went 10 rounds.



Chimaev will get him wobbled at some point that is for sure but he shouldn´t go after him with strikes if he sees DDP wobbled as weird and strangely as it may sound DDP is at his best when he is wobbled and vulnerable unless he is on the ground and wobbled you can follow him there and rain down GnP but if he is wobbled and standing you do not follow him with strikes take him down and choke him out.



Technically clean take him down when he is wobbly and choke him out but do not engage him wobbly while standing never ever. I have watched alot of footages on him, he is indeed awkward. But you can understand his madness comes from the wobbly state and he easily gets wobbled and he tends to become much better in that wobbly survival mode.



Dricus was mainly fighting strikers and non-technical fighters but with Chimaev it is different. I think his gonna take out Dricus super clean and flawlessly.



Do not allow him to enter the wobbly rocked mode let him do that backstage after you finish him.