Dricus went ALL in on Belal in that interview:



"Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone?" du Plessis asked, poking fun at Muhammad's "Remember the Name" nickname.



“I like how he acted like he had a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. If he wanted to, he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate, and go up to 185, and there's no way they give him a direct title shot. There's no way. The UFC doesn't even like Belal Muhammad. So what makes him think that? He hasn't even defended his belt once. He's definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights, I have to say that.”







I expect lots of crying from Belal to ensue.