DDP finishes Sean Strickland within 1 round

I had Strickland by close 3-2 in their first fight. Strickland is fundamentally sound. He demonstrated his skill set against Izzy with his leg kick defense and teep, along with his boxing offense and defense, the shell being used to great effect for once in MMA. Sean is a good fighter and he's shown that his overall striking game is incredibly underrated around here.



The guy continues to utilize the same tools to great effect regardless of his opposition. Yes, he's lost some close fights as he is a volume striker who doesn't wrestle and isn't in possession of great power, but it doesn't lessen what he's doing. Everyone knows what he's going to do, yet he's only lost to two division champ Pereira and a razor thin decision to DDP lately. It's impressive, truthfully.



DDP could knock him out in a round. He's got the power to do it but I don't see it.