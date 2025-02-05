  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

DDP finishes Sean Strickland within 1 round

JakePaulMMA

JakePaulMMA

UFC deez nutz
@purple
Joined
Nov 26, 2020
Messages
2,033
Reaction score
3,211
DDP fights like a cartoon character, and that's not something anyone can train for and expect and quality preparation. Strickland fights utilizing the style and dynamics of a common scarecrow, but that will once again fall into DDP's strengths. Make sure you take your piss breaks during the co main event.
 
money.gif
 
AIDS patient/Village People-theme Strickland is about to get put out to pasture by the real thing. Real aids, real village Southern African DDP
 
I was ready to support you so the manifesting power could get sent out to the universe, but then you had to go and shit on the co main. It's the most intruiging SW title fight since Weili/Rose 1 lol
 
I don't know about round 1 but I think DDP will ko him this time, strickland looked so non threatening against costa that I think DDP will really put it on him and find an opening, it's not like strickland has enough power to fend him off effectively.
 
I don't see DDP KO'ing Sean at all. I do see him subbing him though later into the fight. DDP KO'ing Sean in the first? <36>
 
13Seconds said:
I was ready to support you so the manifesting power could get sent out to the universe, but then you had to go and shit on the co main. It's the most intruiging SW title fight since Weili/Rose 1 lol
Click to expand...
I don't even know who the co-main event is, I don't give money to any grown adult that still uses the name Hunter. Only 5 year old hicks are called Hunter. Anyone with self respect would change their name legally.
 
I think he will win. Sean has a hard ass melon since it's all rocks and hate inside. Ddp by dec sadly but I hope it's ddp by massive concussion
 
Probably not. But I do expect him to wrestle more
 
Unfortunately Sean is a master anti fighter when he's in the cage. Because he does his best not to engage his opponents meaningfully he's really hard to finish in a round.

If he was the first fighter to introduce me to MMA I never would've been a fan of MMA. Dude makes watching paint dry exciting when compared to his fights.
 
JakePaulMMA said:
I don't even know who the co-main event is, I don't give money to any grown adult that still uses the name Hunter. Only 5 year old hicks are called Hunter. Anyone with self respect would change their name legally.
Click to expand...
I agree with your first sentence.
After that all you talk is gibberish. What grown man makes fun of the names that someone was given at birth. Changing your name to appease people is bitch made. (I'm looking right at you Nikki Haley)
 
Strickland busted up DDP's face badly the first fight and arguably won. Got up from all DDP's TD's.

But sure, it's a mismatch LMAO.
 
I had Strickland by close 3-2 in their first fight. Strickland is fundamentally sound. He demonstrated his skill set against Izzy with his leg kick defense and teep, along with his boxing offense and defense, the shell being used to great effect for once in MMA. Sean is a good fighter and he's shown that his overall striking game is incredibly underrated around here.

The guy continues to utilize the same tools to great effect regardless of his opposition. Yes, he's lost some close fights as he is a volume striker who doesn't wrestle and isn't in possession of great power, but it doesn't lessen what he's doing. Everyone knows what he's going to do, yet he's only lost to two division champ Pereira and a razor thin decision to DDP lately. It's impressive, truthfully.

DDP could knock him out in a round. He's got the power to do it but I don't see it.
 
Substance Abuse said:
I had Strickland by close 3-2 in their first fight. Strickland is fundamentally sound. He demonstrated his skill set against Izzy with his leg kick defense and teep, along with his boxing offense and defense, the shell being used to great effect for once in MMA. Sean is a good fighter and he's shown that his overall striking game is incredibly underrated around here.

The guy continues to utilize the same tools to great effect regardless of his opposition. Yes, he's lost some close fights as he is a volume striker who doesn't wrestle and isn't in possession of great power, but it doesn't lessen what he's doing. Everyone knows what he's going to do, yet he's only lost to two division champ Pereira and a razor thin decision to DDP lately. It's impressive, truthfully.

DDP could knock him out in a round. He's got the power to do it but I don't see it.
Click to expand...
Don't forget about my guy Cannonier. That shit was razor close though. It doesn't take away from your point.
 
