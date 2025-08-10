  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media DDP: Experience in adapting is why I'll wrestle (head coach agrees)

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,190
Reaction score
8,443


DDP:

"It's the most important fight of my life, like the fights before this. So we are preparing like we've never prepared before. Yeah, I'm not going in there to
fight his fight. I'm fighting my fight, just like I dealt with Adesanya's striking and Strickland's boxing. I'm gonna do the same here but with Khamzat's
wrestling. You can be as smart as you want and follow any system but when a fight comes it's about the fight in your heart, and I truly know that I
outwork any- and everybody that I've stepped into the octagon with."

Morné Visser:

“Khamzat doesn’t know what it is when people want to wrestle him. He’s only facing guys who are trying to get away from his wrestling. We don’t want
to try and get away from his wrestling, instead we want to fuck him up in his own game.”
 
World eater said:
We shall see. Talk is cheap.
But my reaction is
Click to expand...

Consider Dricus's breakdown of wins:

11 - submission
9 - knockout
3 - decision

He himself is a world class MMA adapted grappler. Khamzat will be the best grappler he's faced, but Dricus is substantially better at submission grappling compared to most of Khamzats opponents. Burns would be the exception but the size difference between Dricus and Burns is massive.

Usman got off the couch and was stuffing take downs by round 2. If Dricus takes Khamzat into rounds 3-4-5 I could see him initiating grappling. Getting Khamzat to expend energy on counter wrestling could be a big advantage in later rounds when he's less dangerous.
 
Dricus' coach sounds like a warrior, Khamzat's lucky he's only fighting his pupil.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
My prediction for DDP vs Chimaev
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
W
War Wagon DDP is simply too strong to be overpowered by Khamzat
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
5K
Unheralded Truth
Unheralded Truth

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,530
Messages
57,670,324
Members
175,796
Latest member
fifouuuu95

Share this page

Back
Top