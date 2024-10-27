News DDP comments on Khamzat's win

I don´t think there will be trash talking and in fact there is no need for in this massive fight and as the fight is so big it will sell itself
 
Betting odds on DDP making Khamzat cry?
 
Dimbis said:
Betting odds on DDP making Khamzat cry?
Studious Khamzat only cries when the Dow falls 400 points


He can trash talk all day long, Chimaev will end him any way he wants.
 
I think Khamzat does the same thing to DDP, personally.
 
chinarice said:
I think Khamzat does the same thing to DDP, personally.
I don't think so, imo. DDP has good grappling too and he is one of the few guys I can see matching Khamzat in strength.
Khamzat runs through Strickland and Izzy but a competent grappler and berserker like DDP? tough fight.
 
