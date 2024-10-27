TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Probably going to talk shit about his immune system.Ddp has the best most succinct trash talking
Studious Khamzat only cries when the Dow falls 400 pointsBetting odds on DDP making Khamzat cry?
Don't underestimate DDP. He has the strength, skill and cardio to outlast Khamzat.He can trash talk all day long, Chimaev will end him any way he wants.
I don't think so, imo. DDP has good grappling too and he is one of the few guys I can see matching Khamzat in strength.I think Khamzat does the same thing to DDP, personally.