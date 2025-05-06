DDP before JJ vs Gane analysis;

DDP was asked about how he sees the upcoming fight between Jon Jones and Gane (it was back in start of 2023 when the JJ vs Cyril Gane was announced)



He seemed kinda nervous about the fight, saying he didn't want JJ to fight Gane, who he said was like a LHW JJ...

Then, DDP now talking about JJ vs Tom:



He is saying the same thing, that he doesn't want to see it. But it's cool how he worded both match ups. He seemed more confident in JJ chances vs Tom, I think the way JJ beat Gane made him realize just how grate JJ is. He said that when he watched JJ vs Cyril, he realized that JJ is not only the GOAT but is a different kind of beast...
 
These pure blood Africans see things for how they really are…

Lions fall and become grass, and GOATs eat grass
lion-king-yeet.gif
 
