DDP and Chimaev chime in on JJ vs Aspinall

Both said that they consider Jon Jones the greatest of all times, saying there is no doubt that, as long as fighting exists, he's the UFC goat. But they've also said they don't want to see Jon Jones fighting anymore after Stipe... That they want Jon Jones to retire unbeaten, and that there's just no reason for him to keep fighting, as in, he has done it all:















Besides, with recent cases of fighters who are, in indirect ways, pushed to fight when they are already old and have fought for many and many years, showing concerning signs of mental decline, cognitive decline, paranoia, erratic behaviour... This has strengthened the push for more research and to evaluate how the fighters are treated and coerced to keep fighting... In a recent article from Essential Sports, combat sports athletes' healthy researches talked about how the MMA on a whole has a big dark side to it... Citing examples of fighters who were "encouraged" to take on one more fight... Which, many times, end up in a loss, making an already close to retirement fighter switching their perspective to get that loss back... Spiraling into a chaotic loss streak, which further impacts their already grim physical healthy future.



"Penn’s career took a downward spiral in the latter half. His refusal to walk away from the sport led to a string of losses, tarnishing his once-immortal legacy. More troubling than the losses, however, were the signs of his deteriorating mental health. Arrests, public altercations, and erratic behavior off-camera became as much a part of his story as his highlight-reel finishes inside the Octagon.



As fans, there is also a moral dilemma to consider. The very thing that makes MMA so exhilarating, its violence, is also what contributes to the suffering of those who dedicate their lives to the sport. While the UFC and other promotions continue to expand their reach and increase fighter pay, there needs to be a conversation about what happens to these warriors when the lights fade and the cheers stop.



BJ Penn’s decline is a dark and unsettling glimpse into MMA’s future. Unless serious action is taken to address the long-term health risks of fighters, he will not be the last legend to suffer such a fate. The question remains: Will the sport take proactive steps to protect its athletes, or will stories like Penn’s become the norm?"







Given that, this should be a provocative thought for all MMA fans. For more that you guys love seeing a fighter taking on a next step and challenge, you are simply spectators getting excited about them fighters accumulating more and more damage... You don't share the blood and physical struggle they go through for your enjoyments. I think there should be a serious case for a more human look at those fighters, who all have families, who want to minimize the severity of the dark future most will have when getting older. Remember, all we are is spectators. We want to see a one more and all, but it's easy to say that because we aren't the ones getting more and more accumulated damage and physical/cognitive decline.