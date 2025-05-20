DDP’s people are taking over (strongest man in the world included)

White South Africans have become the new super breed of athletes.

Rheyno Nel plays Strongman as a hobby while working a grown man job as an electrical engineer with a couple of master degrees (reminds me of Shane Carwin)

He just won the world strongest man last week breaking a couple of records along the way. Apparently he was a successful rising rugby star right before that and just decided to switch hobbies.
images


This explains why DDP makes everybody at MW seem like such a weakling, both verbally and physically.

Edit: for those noobs that didnt get the reference, Shane Carwin also was competing MMA as a hobby after 2 MA degrees and won the UFC belt while working full time as an electrical engineer. Seemed like a fun coincidental similarity to bring up.
 
White South Africans are the new Dagestanis x 10, the next evolution of MMA.
 
