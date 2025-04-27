DDP’s Coach Says UFC Has Something Planned for International Fight Week - Not DDP vs Khamzat

According to DDP’s coach:

"Definitely not going to be International Fight Week – they've got something else planned for that. I'm sure everybody knows about what they've got planned – also not 100 percent confirmed. But we're fighting Khamzat, we're waiting for the contract, so it's a done deal."

I’m sure they wanted to make Tom vs Jon for IFL, but doesn’t seem likely at this point. There are rumors Islam and Topuria both started fight camp.. so Islam vs Topuria?

Any other guesses?
 
