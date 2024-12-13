Movies DC's CLAYFACE Movie (Tom Rhys Harries Lands Lead Role, post #15)

Update: December 13, 2024

CLAYFACE Live-Action Movie in the Works from Mike Flanagan and Matt Reeves; Gets Sept. 11, 2026 Release Date

W0Z8Ev7.png


Clayface is ready to hit the ground running from DC Studios and Warner Bros. The studio has set the feature, with a script from Mike Flanagan, for a theatrical release on Sept. 11, 2026. A director has not yet been announced.

Matt Reeves (director of 2022’s The Batman) and Lynn Harris serve as producers for Clayface, with the movie centering on the DC Comics character that originated as a Batman villain in 1940. Clayface is known for consisting of clay and having the ability to shape-shift.

Additionally, director Arthur Mintz’s original animated movie Dynamic Duo from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has been set for theatrical release on June 30, 2028. Matthew Aldrich penned the screenplay for the project that counts Reeves, Harris and Theresa Andersson as producers.

Clayface is voiced by Alan Tudyk in the animated series Harley Quinn and Creature Commandos, and by Ron Perlman in animated projects Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures. Other appearances for the character include actor Brian McManamon’s portrayal on Gotham and Lorraine Burroughs’ version on Pennyworth.

It was announced earlier this year that Flanagan is set to write, direct and produce a new film in the Exorcist franchise for Universal Pictures. He helmed the Tom Hiddleston-led movie The Life of Chuck that adapts a short story from Stephen King and is set to hit theaters in May from Neon after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Back in 2021, Flanagan tweeted his hope to someday work on a Clayface stand-alone feature, which he envisioned as incorporating elements of the horror, thriller and tragedy genres.

Can't they just make a good Superman movie.
 
I'm surprised DC still hasn't learned their lesson. I'm thinking this is all a money laundering operation at this point.
 
From what I remember original clay face was basically an actor who used makeup and acting skills to do crime.

that would be interesting if they got the right actor.
 
Sounds cool. I wonder how they're going to fuck this up?
 
not sure he would even be interested in getting into the superhero game, but Brandon Cronenberg would be the guy to direct this
 
Update: June 16, 2025

Tom Rhys Harries Lands Lead Role in DC Studios' CLAYFACE Movie with James Watkins as the Director

8qTQOjC.png


When it came to casting the lead in DC Studios’ next big movie, Clayface, the studio went with a fresh face, that being Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries.

The actor from the Uma Thurman Apple TV series Suspicion and such movies as Uberto Pasolini’s The Return (starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche), the Gerard Butler action title Kandahar and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman landed the role from a competitive list of British thespians, i.e. 28 Years Later‘s Jack O’Connell, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes‘ Tom Blyth, The White Lotus’ Leo Woodall and 1917‘s George MacKay.

The movie, from Speak No Evil director James Watkins, is the next big project for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios after next summer’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, scheduled for Sept. 11, 2026. Clayface will be shooting at Warner Bros Leavesden studio in the U.K.

Clayface is shape-shifting villain in the Batman comics and got his introduction as part of Detective Comics #40 in June 1940. The original Clayface was a moderately successful actor who adopted the identity of a character he’d portrayed in a horror pic after turning to crime. Clayface has a body seemingly made out of clay and has appeared over the years in various films, series, animated works, video games and other forms of media.

The actor was born in Cardiff, Wales and attended The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. In the theatre, Rhys Harries made his West End stage debut in 2013 in Jez Butterworth’s Mojo opposite Colin Morgan, Rupert Grint, and Ben Whishaw. The actor also starred in the Netflix Álex Pina created series White Lines.

Producing Clayface are Gunn and Safran as well as The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris. Chantal Nong is executive producer. The Life of Chuck filmmaker Mike Flanagan wrote the first draft of Clayface with additional drafts by Oscar nominated The Wings of a Dove and Drive scribe Hossein Amini.

Tom Rhys Harries Lands Role Of ‘Clayface’ In DC Studios James Watkins Movie

