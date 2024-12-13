Update: December 13, 2024

CLAYFACE Live-Action Movie in the Works from Mike Flanagan and Matt Reeves; Gets Sept. 11, 2026 Release Date

is ready to hit the ground running from DC Studios and Warner Bros. The studio has set the feature, with a script from Mike Flanagan, for a theatrical release on Sept. 11, 2026. A director has not yet been announced.Matt Reeves (director of 2022’s) and Lynn Harris serve as producers for, with the movie centering on the DC Comics character that originated as a Batman villain in 1940. Clayface is known for consisting of clay and having the ability to shape-shift.Additionally, director Arthur Mintz’s original animated moviefrom DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has been set for theatrical release on June 30, 2028. Matthew Aldrich penned the screenplay for the project that counts Reeves, Harris and Theresa Andersson as producers.Clayface is voiced by Alan Tudyk in the animated seriesand, and by Ron Perlman in animated projectsand. Other appearances for the character include actor Brian McManamon’s portrayal onand Lorraine Burroughs’ version onIt was announced earlier this year that Flanagan is set to write, direct and produce a new film in thefranchise for Universal Pictures. He helmed the Tom Hiddleston-led moviethat adapts a short story from Stephen King and is set to hit theaters in May from Neon after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.Back in 2021, Flanagan tweeted his hope to someday work on a Clayface stand-alone feature, which he envisioned as incorporating elements of the horror, thriller and tragedy genres.