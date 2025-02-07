  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media DC: "You Do DIRTY Sh*t All The Time, You(Jon Jones) DONT Get Called GOAT"

Black9

Black9

Dec 9, 2023
1,891
9,202
Realistically, the drug tests, the outside cage stuff

Is he REALLY the GOAT?

 
jon-jones-bones-chdd27.gif


danielcormier-sadface.gif
 
I sometimes wonder if Mighty Mouse had been a complete piece of garbage that was in the news constantly and thus had everyone hating on him and hoping he'd lose, would he be considered a lot higher in the GOAT conversation?

Sadly, I think yes.
 
#PowerSlap nuh let cheaters prosper 🚫🐆 2 fouls an' yuh DQ fam dat said Damien Dibbell di HW 🐐 world champ at 21 dats younger den JJ no disrespect 💯👶 longest title reign in history📓same defense count as Khabib
 
As a person he sucks more then most. In the cage he is the best to ever do it. The problem with him is the cheating. If you don't mind people cheating then he is the best. I do mind so i don't see him as the best ever. Even the constant eye poking is in the cage so that's annoying but oh well they never take points. The steroids is a lot for me to overlook
 
Also has he ever lost a point in the cage for anything other then the 12 6ers. Have they ever taken a point from him because if not that is some wild shit.
 
All time includes all times, Including the times where you passed every PED test and didn't cheat in a fight.
 
HeffDoesWant said:
Im sure it's purely random that Jones has failed more drug tests than anyone else in the history of the sport.

Just unlucky, poor guy.
Only Here for Attachments said:
2 is more than anyone else in MMA history?
I think Barnett has him beat.

I agree with DC, proven juiceheads can never be called the true GOAT.

Best fight IQ to grace the sport and some of the most gifted genes gone to waste on a juicehead junkie sociopath. Real shame, but it's a tale in many sports, just not to the extent of Jon. Truly a class of his own.
 
Aspinall vs Jones must be happening in order for DC to unleash this. It’s his last chance to see justice for Jon.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I see one failed test for clomiphene and letrozole, and one for turinabol. That matches the confirmed failures in USADA's database (https://www.usada.org/news/sanctions/ search for "Jon Jones"):

View attachment 1082076

1+1=2.
Overeem and Barnett have to be up there in terms of failed drug tests, but I'm not having that Jon Jones failed twice lol

I know people will argue this point, but Jon Jones taking exactly 3 years out to move to heavyweight is the silliest piece of reality denial I've ever heard.

He was suspended, I don't care if USADA or the UFC "had to report it", I don't care about the rules, I'm absolutely adamant about it lol
 
