Im sure it's purely random that Jones has failed more drug tests than anyone else in the history of the sport.
Just unlucky, poor guy.
2 is more than anyone else in MMA history?
I think Barnett has him beat.2 is more than anyone else in MMA history?
I see one failed test for clomiphene and letrozole, and one for turinabol. That matches the confirmed failures in USADA's database (https://www.usada.org/news/sanctions/ search for "Jon Jones"):
1+1=2.