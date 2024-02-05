DC vs Bisping at UFC 200

Michael Bisping reflects on attempt to step in and fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 200: "DC kind of laughed it off" | BJPenn.com Seven years on from UFC 200, Michael Bisping has revealed just how close he came to fighting Daniel Cormier that night in July 2016.

Despite Anderson still being the bigger star, he had lost 3 of 4 including his most recent fight to Bisping of all people. Bisping himself just took out Rockhold, friend & training partner of DC.Bisping was down to fight for the title(5 rounds) whereas Anderson would only agree to 3 rounds. Likely because he had just gotten like gallbladder surgery or something similar if I recall.Most importanly UFC 200 would've had another title fight with real stakes that could've headlined over Tate/Nunes. Either DC gets payback for his BFF & defends his belt, or career journeyman does the unthinkable and pulls off double Champ Status in Back-to-back ppvs after also beating Anderson.They definitely should have chose Bisping over Anderson. Could you imagine how unbearable Bisping would've been if he had gotten the opportunity and won?