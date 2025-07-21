Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: July 21, 2025
DC Studio's WONDER WOMAN Enlists Supergirl and Teen Titans Movie Scribe Ana Nogueira to Pen the Script
DC Studios is taking one step closer to a Wonder Woman movie, with the studio in talks with Ana Nogueira to pen the script.
Nogueira is a favorite at the studio, where she has a blind deal and wrote next summer’s Supergirl movie and is working on a live-action Teen Titans movie for the Warner Bros.
Wonder Woman is a crown jewel of the DC Universe, and along with Superman and Batman, makes up part of the Trinity of its key heroes. Gal Gadot previously starred in a pair of Wonder Woman films, with 2017’s Wonder Woman breaking ground for female led superhero films and earning both acclaim $822 million globally. She also starred in Wonder Woman 1984 and appeared in Justice League, The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The role will be recast for the new DC Universe.
DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently addressed speculation that the film was being fast-tracked. “It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked,” he wrote on Threads last week. “Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”
DC is coming off of the success of Superman, which introduced Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. The character will bow in her own film on June 26, 2026, with DC also bringing Clayface to the big screen on Sept. 11, 2026
DC Studios has also spent time developing a Wonder Woman-centric TV show, Paradise Lost, a prequel described as its answer to Game of Thrones. Its status is unclear.
The Wrap first reported the news.
