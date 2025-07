Update: July 21, 2025

DC Studio's WONDER WOMAN Enlists Supergirl and Teen Titans Movie Scribe Ana Nogueira to Pen the Script

DC Studios is taking one step closer to amovie, with the studio in talks with Ana Nogueira to pen the script.Nogueira is a favorite at the studio, where she has a blind deal and wrote next summer’smovie and is working on a live-actionmovie for the Warner Bros.Wonder Woman is a crown jewel of the DC Universe, and along with Superman and Batman, makes up part of the Trinity of its key heroes. Gal Gadot previously starred in a pair of Wonder Woman films, with 2017’sbreaking ground for female led superhero films and earning both acclaim $822 million globally. She also starred inand appeared inand. The role will be recast for the new DC Universe.DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently addressed speculation that the film was being fast-tracked. “It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked,” he wrote on Threads last week. “Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”DC is coming off of the success of, which introduced Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. The character will bow in her own film on June 26, 2026, with DC also bringingto the big screen on Sept. 11, 2026DC Studios has also spent time developing a Wonder Woman-centric TV show,, a prequel described as its answer to Game of Thrones. Its status is unclear.first reported the news.