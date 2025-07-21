  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies DC Studios' WONDER WOMAN Movie (Gets a Writer)

Update: July 21, 2025

DC Studio's WONDER WOMAN Enlists Supergirl and Teen Titans Movie Scribe Ana Nogueira to Pen the Script

gv9Hcm7.jpeg


DC Studios is taking one step closer to a Wonder Woman movie, with the studio in talks with Ana Nogueira to pen the script.

Nogueira is a favorite at the studio, where she has a blind deal and wrote next summer’s Supergirl movie and is working on a live-action Teen Titans movie for the Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman is a crown jewel of the DC Universe, and along with Superman and Batman, makes up part of the Trinity of its key heroes. Gal Gadot previously starred in a pair of Wonder Woman films, with 2017’s Wonder Woman breaking ground for female led superhero films and earning both acclaim $822 million globally. She also starred in Wonder Woman 1984 and appeared in Justice League, The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The role will be recast for the new DC Universe.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently addressed speculation that the film was being fast-tracked. “It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked,” he wrote on Threads last week. “Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”

DC is coming off of the success of Superman, which introduced Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. The character will bow in her own film on June 26, 2026, with DC also bringing Clayface to the big screen on Sept. 11, 2026

DC Studios has also spent time developing a Wonder Woman-centric TV show, Paradise Lost, a prequel described as its answer to Game of Thrones. Its status is unclear.

The Wrap first reported the news.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Eyes ‘Supergirl’ Scribe Ana Nogueira

She is also behind DC Studios' 'Teen Titans' movie.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
 
Here are the popular fan casting choice for the new Wonder Woman:

1. Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man)
2. Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, San Andreas)
3. Melissa Barrera (Scream, Vida)
4. Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR)
5. Ana De Armas (Ballerina, Blonde)
6. May Calamawy (Moon Knight)
7. Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Bloodshot)
8. Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
9. Charlee Fraser (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga)
10. Bruna Marquezine (Blue Beetle)

Among the list, I wouldn't mind if Adria Arjona, Eiza Gonzalez and Melissa Barrera get the role but would have liked somebody in their late 20s (or just reached 30) and a bit taller.
 
So long as it is not Daddario off that list. Beautiful woman, terrible actress
 
How will we ever replace this masterpiece of acting!?!

 
