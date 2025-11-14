Media DC reveals the wrestler that would've ragdolled Jon Jones and every other MMA fighter

Meet Hadžimurat Gatsalov
Daniel Cormier admits he got ragdolled bad by him and he would've beaten every MMA fighter ever in a fight, including Jon Jones

 

Jones went undefeated for nearly 20 years and this was the guy to stop him? :rolleyes:
cat-meme-pee.gif
 
The Olympic champion wrestler thing is weird and annoying. There have been Olympic level wrestlers in mma since the very beginning and honestly a lot of the time they don’t do very exceptionally better than anyone else. It gets really old listening to guys like dc and pat militech talk about how a champion high school wrestler would beat up half the ufc roster. Mike van arsdale didn’t do too well, and I remember seeing pele destroy him, Kevin Jackson didn’t dominate his era when he was a widely dominate wrestler, etc. Then again you have guys like dc, askren, and Henry who did very well in a short time. So idk I just don’t think it’s as great as they make it out to be, hopefully that pervert Craig jones can change mma jiu jitsu for good and put an end to wrestlers
 
Wrestling is not fighting. Karelin was the best wrestler ever but sucked at fighting. Even said so himself that he doesn't like it. you can't teach killer instinct and there are so much more skill needed to be a great fighter than just wrestling. DC's takes are idiotic at times.
 
Smato_rules said:
The Olympic champion wrestler thing is weird and annoying. There have been Olympic level wrestlers in mma since the very beginning and honestly a lot of the time they don’t do very exceptionally better than anyone else. It gets really old listening to guys like dc and pat militech talk about how a champion high school wrestler would beat up half the ufc roster. Mike van arsdale didn’t do too well, and I remember seeing pele destroy him, Kevin Jackson didn’t dominate his era when he was a widely dominate wrestler, etc. Then again you have guys like dc, askren, and Henry who did very well in a short time. So idk I just don’t think it’s as great as they make it out to be, hopefully that pervert Craig jones can change mma jiu jitsu for good and put an end to wrestlers
There’s this weird subset of fans who dream of MMA being dominated by guys who aren’t traditional fighters.
 
Goatenstein said:
Well maybe he beats Jones, but probably not. He does, however, make Aspinall quit.
It's not a great achievement. It's like saying you can make a bird fly. <BC1>
 
He can handle being hit in the face, kicked in the calves, eye poked etc?

His gas tank works for striking?

He doesn't leave any openings to be KOed... ever?




Having a wrench doesn't make me the best plumber ever
 
