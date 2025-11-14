The Olympic champion wrestler thing is weird and annoying. There have been Olympic level wrestlers in mma since the very beginning and honestly a lot of the time they don’t do very exceptionally better than anyone else. It gets really old listening to guys like dc and pat militech talk about how a champion high school wrestler would beat up half the ufc roster. Mike van arsdale didn’t do too well, and I remember seeing pele destroy him, Kevin Jackson didn’t dominate his era when he was a widely dominate wrestler, etc. Then again you have guys like dc, askren, and Henry who did very well in a short time. So idk I just don’t think it’s as great as they make it out to be, hopefully that pervert Craig jones can change mma jiu jitsu for good and put an end to wrestlers