DC puts Jones in his place, again

This is the happiest dc has been probably ever
 
Funny how much shit you can continue to talk about a guy that beat your ass twice (even if one was stricken) and used your own tools against you to do it one of those times.
 
Clark Rogers said:
Funny how much shit you can continue to talk about a guy that beat your ass twice (even if one was stricken) and used your own tools against you to do it one of those times.
If you listen to the video, DC gives Jon full credit for how great he is in the cage. DC said that when Jones beat him in Anaheim, that was the best version of DC ever. Said he'd never trained better, been more healthy, etc. And he still wasn't good enough to beat Jon. Taken in its totality, the video doesn't at all come across as bitter. I have mixed feelings about DC sometimes, but this truly comes across as just an ex fighter now paid to give his opinions that's doing just that. And there's a lot he's spot on with, too.
 
mkess101 said:
If you listen to the video, DC gives Jon full credit for how great he is in the cage. DC said that when Jones beat him in Anaheim, that was the best version of DC ever. Said he'd never trained better, been more healthy, etc. And he still wasn't good enough to beat Jon. Taken in its totality, the video doesn't at all come across as bitter. I have mixed feelings about DC sometimes, but this truly comes across as just an ex fighter now paid to give his opinions that's doing just that. And there's a lot he's spot on with, too.
<PlusJuan>
That's how I understood it. At first I also thought that he might let it go, but I still looked at it. And was pretty surprised to hear that from DC.
 
mkess101 said:
If you listen to the video, DC gives Jon full credit for how great he is in the cage. DC said that when Jones beat him in Anaheim, that was the best version of DC ever. Said he'd never trained better, been more healthy, etc. And he still wasn't good enough to beat Jon. Taken in its totality, the video doesn't at all come across as bitter. I have mixed feelings about DC sometimes, but this truly comes across as just an ex fighter now paid to give his opinions that's doing just that. And there's a lot he's spot on with, too.
I'll be honest I'm as tired of DC and Jones as i am Sherdog and Jones. Redundancy is one of my major triggers though.
 
Clark Rogers said:
I'll be honest I'm as tired of DC and Jones as i am Sherdog and Jones. Redundancy is one of my major triggers though.
That's fair. But (for his faults), DC is pretty honest in that he just wasn't good enough to beat Jones.

One of the problems is that (like here on Sherdog), Jones is a topic that's gonna get clicks. DC needs clicks. He's giving his honest opinion, but he has to talk about shit people care about. If he did a 15 minute video breaking down the upcoming Josh Van/Brandon Royval fight, not all that many people are tuning in.
 
Based on my observations on the video, I have come to the conclusion that Daniel Cormier enjoys eating food
 
DC's job, now, is to talk about all things UFC. That's literally his job. This is the biggest story in MMA at the moment. He gave a fair analysis in my estimation; not salty.
 
