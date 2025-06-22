DC puts Jones in his place, again

Funny how much shit you can continue to talk about a guy that beat your ass twice (even if one was stricken) and used your own tools against you to do it one of those times.
If you listen to the video, DC gives Jon full credit for how great he is in the cage. DC said that when Jones beat him in Anaheim, that was the best version of DC ever. Said he'd never trained better, been more healthy, etc. And he still wasn't good enough to beat Jon. Taken in its totality, the video doesn't at all come across as bitter. I have mixed feelings about DC sometimes, but this truly comes across as just an ex fighter now paid to give his opinions that's doing just that. And there's a lot he's spot on with, too.
I'll be honest I'm as tired of DC and Jones as i am Sherdog and Jones. Redundancy is one of my major triggers though.
I'll be honest I'm as tired of DC and Jones as i am Sherdog and Jones. Redundancy is one of my major triggers though.