DC on the greatest potential for an American UFC champion

oski

oski

Best Ref Ever
@purple
Joined
Dec 13, 2023
Messages
2,303
Reaction score
11,941
DC:
"It’s Gable Steveson. There are no wrestlers at heavyweight. Jon Jones is the wrestler, and look at the way Jon Jones made a fight with Ciryl Gane look because he had wrestling. Gable can do all those things. It sounds like Jones is taking a really hands-on approach to training him. This dude, I believe today, he is the best American prospect to potentially become a UFC champion.”

Jones:
“Coaching is always rewarding, but let’s be honest. When the athlete is Gable Steveson, it feels like cheating. The man’s a human cheat code, and we just get to hold the controller."
bloodyelbow.com

Daniel Cormier changes pick from Bo Nickal to Jon Jones teammate as MMA's 'best American prospect'

This UFC legend says Bo Nickal has been usurped...
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

And he hasn't even fought in the UFC yet!

I can't wait for this super-athlete, monster to debut, but damn, where's that respect for my Boy, Brady?

gable-handspring-backflip.gif


gable-super-athlete-hugs-jones.gif
 
I tend to agree with DC. Brady is an animal, but I don't know that he'll have the tools to deal with Michael Morales; time will tell.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
the problem is we've never seen him get chin checked and that WILL definitely happen at HW in the UFC. just because he can wrestle doesn't mean that much. it takes more than just wrestling to be a fighter.
Click to expand...

Jones said in the first sparring session with Gabe he clocked him with a knee and he said that Gable's face lit up like a kid on Christmas morning and absolutely loved it. Still remains to see how he handles it in a fight though but it's certainly a good sign.

I don't think Brock liked taking punches much in training and he had some bad reactions to getting hit inside the octagon but still managed to beat some real solid guys and become champ so unless he reacts truly terrible to getting hit in a fight he's gonna be a problem.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
the problem is we've never seen him get chin checked and that WILL definitely happen at HW in the UFC. just because he can wrestle doesn't mean that much. it takes more than just wrestling to be a fighter.
Click to expand...
This is true -- there are a lot of lithmus tests to be had. I am hopeful of Gable to become a phenomenal fighter, but as it stands, we don't know how he will end up. We need to see how he responds to being punched in the face, long grueling fights, etc.
 
usernamee said:
Jones said in the first sparring session with Gabe he clocked him with a knee and he said that Gable's face lit up like a kid on Christmas morning and absolutely loved it. Still remains to see how he handles it in a fight though but it's certainly a good sign.

I don't think Brock liked taking punches much in training and he had some bad reactions to getting hit inside the octagon but still managed to beat some real solid guys and become champ so unless he reacts truly terrible to getting hit in a fight he's gonna be a problem.
Click to expand...

i'm not even talking about him pulling a Brock. what if he just sucks at striking? that's a possibility. what if he's a big stiff robot looking motherfucker when it comes to stand up? that matters and certainly can be the case. even if his wrestling is unbelievable in MMA, him having no striking or shitty striking is a problem for himself. look at Almeida.

he can be like Kevin Lee and many other wrestlers. they get TOO comfortable striking and don't realize it was mistake until it's too late. he could have the best offensive striking the UFC has ever seen, but a glass jaw and no defense and he'll be racking up Ls vs anyone who will oblige him in an exchange. there's many different things to check. just because he's an Olympic gold medalist doesn't really mean anything to me. i've seen a fair amount of Olympic medalists who aren't good at everything else in MMA besides what they're good at.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i'm not even talking about him pulling a Brock. what if he just sucks at striking? that's a possibility. what if he's a big stiff robot looking motherfucker when it comes to stand up? that matters and certainly can be the case. even if his wrestling is unbelievable in MMA, him having no striking or shitty striking is a problem for himself. look at Almeida.

he can be like Kevin Lee and many other wrestlers. they get TOO comfortable striking and don't realize it was mistake until it's too late. he could have the best offensive striking the UFC has ever seen, but a glass jaw and no defense and he'll be racking up Ls vs anyone who will oblige him in an exchange. there's many different things to check. just because he's an Olympic gold medalist doesn't really mean anything to me. i've seen a fair amount of Olympic medalists who aren't good at everything else in MMA besides what they're good at.
Click to expand...


I know he just trashed a can of cans in BDX or whatever it's called but he looked just as fluid or even moreso than a lot of heavyweights honestly. There's heaps of slow sluggers at HW and he looked actually quick with his hands and is already dishing out uppercuts.

"the problem is we've never seen him get chin checked and that WILL definitely happen at HW in the UFC" sounded to me like you were talking about ability to not fold when getting hit and not about his striking prowess btw so that's why I answered the way I did
 
BJJ4Tone said:
It sucks that Gable is a douche and is affiliated with Jon Jones.
It would have been great to have an American to root for.
<{hughesimpress}>
Click to expand...

I'm so desperate for a dominant American champ that I'll put on my conductor's hat and drive the Gable train. Too bad it's HW and we won't get to see him mop up a bunch of neckbeards.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
the problem is we've never seen him get chin checked and that WILL definitely happen at HW in the UFC. just because he can wrestle doesn't mean that much. it takes more than just wrestling to be a fighter.
Click to expand...
Pancake Sprawl said:
i'm not even talking about him pulling a Brock. what if he just sucks at striking? that's a possibility. what if he's a big stiff robot looking motherfucker when it comes to stand up? that matters and certainly can be the case. even if his wrestling is unbelievable in MMA, him having no striking or shitty striking is a problem for himself. look at Almeida.

he can be like Kevin Lee and many other wrestlers. they get TOO comfortable striking and don't realize it was mistake until it's too late. he could have the best offensive striking the UFC has ever seen, but a glass jaw and no defense and he'll be racking up Ls vs anyone who will oblige him in an exchange. there's many different things to check. just because he's an Olympic gold medalist doesn't really mean anything to me. i've seen a fair amount of Olympic medalists who aren't good at everything else in MMA besides what they're good at.
Click to expand...
These questions might not even be asked before he gets a title the HW division is so shit.

Crapping on Almeida the number #5 HW for having no striking cuts both ways... he's top #5 with no striking, worse athlete and less grappling. How do you think the number #5 HW would fare against Gable?

I'd wager the guy is already the top HW from America.

This isn't a division where you need to be particularly well rounded, athletic and skilled to win a title. Just being a monster athlete who can wrestle puts you in the mix.
 
Last edited:
Brock came into the UFC with 1 mma fight. Fought twice (1-1) and got a title shot. UFC HW is paper fucking thin. I say let him debut against Almeida get him right into the mix and fast track the fuck out of him. It’s a very stylistically favorable fight vs a top 5 guy. I wouldn’t be shocked if it was even money on the lines. Dana is super petty and would want to punish Almeida for his last snoozer so this is a helluva way to do it make him fight a brand new unranked but incredibly bad stylistic match.
 
I watched Gaybell fight live on dirty boxing and he looked pretty good, or at least way better than most of the current UFC HW roster on the feet.
Hope he gets knocked out though, can't stand his mug.
 
