DC on the greatest potential for an American UFC champion

oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 2,303
- Reaction score
- 11,941
DC:
"It’s Gable Steveson. There are no wrestlers at heavyweight. Jon Jones is the wrestler, and look at the way Jon Jones made a fight with Ciryl Gane look because he had wrestling. Gable can do all those things. It sounds like Jones is taking a really hands-on approach to training him. This dude, I believe today, he is the best American prospect to potentially become a UFC champion.”
Jones:
“Coaching is always rewarding, but let’s be honest. When the athlete is Gable Steveson, it feels like cheating. The man’s a human cheat code, and we just get to hold the controller."
And he hasn't even fought in the UFC yet!
I can't wait for this super-athlete, monster to debut, but damn, where's that respect for my Boy, Brady?
