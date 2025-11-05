DC on the greatest potential for an American UFC champion

i'm not even talking about him pulling a Brock. what if he just sucks at striking? that's a possibility. what if he's a big stiff robot looking motherfucker when it comes to stand up? that matters and certainly can be the case. even if his wrestling is unbelievable in MMA, him having no striking or shitty striking is a problem for himself. look at Almeida.



he can be like Kevin Lee and many other wrestlers. they get TOO comfortable striking and don't realize it was mistake until it's too late. he could have the best offensive striking the UFC has ever seen, but a glass jaw and no defense and he'll be racking up Ls vs anyone who will oblige him in an exchange. there's many different things to check. just because he's an Olympic gold medalist doesn't really mean anything to me. i've seen a fair amount of Olympic medalists who aren't good at everything else in MMA besides what they're good at.