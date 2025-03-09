DC might’ve been right about Pereira’s focus.

Alex Pereira’s performance tonight looked like one that’s typical for a fighter that wasn’t fully prepared.



He looked hesistant and Ankalaev was way hungrier. All credit to Ankalaev for absorbing all these calf kicks though, it did not seem to bother him one bit. Has Pereira thrown even one right hand this fight? I know I’m just an idiot on Sherdog with an opinion, but the first thing you learn when fighting a southpaw is that the right hand is the money shot.



Becoming a superstar means you’re gonna have a lot of people wanting a piece of you and based off of their own content, team Pereira looked like they haven’t put in 100% of their attention towards this fight.



Hats off to Ankalaev who had a great performance, but looking back on this fight the main aftertaste I get is “what if Alex didn’t have to deal with all the distractions”. He was just too inactive.