DC might've been right about Pereira's focus.

Alex Pereira’s performance tonight looked like one that’s typical for a fighter that wasn’t fully prepared.

He looked hesistant and Ankalaev was way hungrier. All credit to Ankalaev for absorbing all these calf kicks though, it did not seem to bother him one bit. Has Pereira thrown even one right hand this fight? I know I’m just an idiot on Sherdog with an opinion, but the first thing you learn when fighting a southpaw is that the right hand is the money shot.

Becoming a superstar means you’re gonna have a lot of people wanting a piece of you and based off of their own content, team Pereira looked like they haven’t put in 100% of their attention towards this fight.

Hats off to Ankalaev who had a great performance, but looking back on this fight the main aftertaste I get is “what if Alex didn’t have to deal with all the distractions”. He was just too inactive.
 
RedMountain said:
That was 100% Pereira. Ankalaev is just a superior fighter.
Tonight, Ankalaev was the superior fighter, correct. But you can't tell me if you've looked at Poatan's previous fights that he brought the same intensity. It's not like he hasn't faced heavy hitters before. He just wasn't as hungry as he was before.
 
Agree

Don't take trips to Australia mid camp.

I'm a broken record but Bring in the Feliz brothers and have them put it on Alex till he learns to fight off his back foot.

Alex had Fernely Jr. in his camp for Rountree and his hands, footwork, and counters never looked better. Bring those boys back for the rematch camp.

Alex, at his age, has maybe a year left. Get focused, get the rematch and win or lose pursue the Jon fight for a big $$$$ payday then retire.
 
Age, style, focus...could be combination of things tbh. Got to give Ank credit for walking him down and Alex having no answer. Bet he thought that wasn't going to happen.
 
I thought the same thing.

I thought his body looked a little soft and he clearly has been living and enjoying the superstar life.

This is not a reach of any sort. It's a tale as old as time itself: Reach the top of the mountain, lose focus.....I thought he looked off walking out. Definitely did not have his normal intensity.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
And Ank was the superior game planner tonight - that fight was too close to really call anyone superior over the other.
I disagree tbh, Ankalaev won that fight pretty convincingly if you ask me.

edit: nvm I read wrong lol I didnt see your previous post
 
Yeah, his focus was so shit that he stuffed 13 of 13 TD attempts.

I've lost the fire to combat things such as this. Man am I getting old, lol.
 
Getting rocked in the 2nd did not help. See his demeanor change after that?
 
Yeah that's what I was thinking, too. The way Chael Sonnen put it was good, in the sense that if Periera normally trains twice a day, that by being gone for a week on vacation he's missing fourteen training sessions. That adds up for sure.
 
Yeah that’s what threw me off reading that Pereira clearly lost. 1,3,5 could’ve easily been scored for Alex.
 
