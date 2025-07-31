  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

DC joking around with ´´Steven Job´´ Khamzat about wrestling

J

Jeffery09

White Belt
@White
Joined
May 21, 2025
Messages
109
Reaction score
184
By the way this Steven Job version of Khamzat is the best version of him inside the octagon.

Super kind and nice guy but will collect your head on a silver plate once the octagon bell goes..

 
Last edited:
Imho the Steven Job Khamzat is the scariest version of him. He doesn´t need nor want or searching for extra talk and all that shxt.

He is focussed and dialed in...

He is exclusively there for the octagon bell
 
Trabaho said:
DC is retired. When he was active he outwresltes Khamzat 10/10. Unecessary to even say.
We heard the same thing about Jon Jones that he was gonna outwrestle him 10/10. If they were same weight both Prime. DC was definitely not gonna outwrestle Khamzat that is for sure. If he couldn´t outwrestle Jon Jones he won´t Chimaev in same weight class
 
octagonation said:
We heard the same thing about Jon Jones that he was gonna outwrestle him 10/10. If they were same weight both Prime. DC was definitely not gonna outwrestle Khamzat that is for sure. If he couldn´t outwrestle Jon Jones he won´t Chimaev in same weight class
They aren't the same weight and DC is a olimpic wrestler. How can you make them the same weight. You mean if Khamzat bulked up to 240 ? Well DC already was in the Olimpics which is the world championships of wrestling. Jon beat DC in MMA and Khamzat is not prime Jon Jones you know.
 
Trabaho said:
They aren't the same weight and DC is a olimpic wrestler. How can you make them the same weight. You mean if Khamzat bulked up to 240 ? Well DC already was in the Olimpics which is the world championships of wrestling. Jon beat DC in MMA and Khamzat is not prime Jon Jones you know.
I meant if DC went down to Middleweight in his prime. He was not gonna outwrestle Chimaev. DC failed to outwerestle Alexander Gusstaffson.

In my opinion and in the majority of the UFC community Chimaev is the best MMA wrestler in UFC history.
 
octagonation said:
In my opinion and in the majority of the UFC community Chimaev is the best MMA wrestler in UFC history.
he has the potential but he hasn't really accomplished anything of note in MMA. yet at least.

DC was a double champ, you can't take that away from him
 
This is getting sad… he always says this to smaller fighters.
“Conor remember how much i’m bigger than you”

We get it it dude, you miss being a relevant competitor.
 
Those Muslims are dead fucking serious about wrestling...
 
Khamzat is about to go Smart Hulk on that a** ....
 
