Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 644
- Reaction score
- 3,461
This was exactly from 3 weeks ago:
He was in Sydney for UFC 312 to corner Strickland vs DDP, then stayed an extra week to attend Drake's concert
"What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks! Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira. He needs to get home and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point..."
Jokes on you, Alex:
Big oVo Ank
He was in Sydney for UFC 312 to corner Strickland vs DDP, then stayed an extra week to attend Drake's concert
"What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks! Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira. He needs to get home and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point..."
Jokes on you, Alex:
Big oVo Ank