Media DC & Chael accurately prophesied Poatan's downfall after staying in Australia to have a meet & greet w/ Drake, 2 weeks before his title fight

This was exactly from 3 weeks ago:

He was in Sydney for UFC 312 to corner Strickland vs DDP, then stayed an extra week to attend Drake's concert


"What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks! Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira. He needs to get home and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point..."


Jokes on you, Alex:
Big oVo Ank
1741644125837.jpeg

1741644529382.jpeg
 
