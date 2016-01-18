DC Animation (Trailer for AZTEC BATMAN, post #362)

  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

DC Animated Movies and Series News and Discussion v.2

This thread is for discussing all the DC animated movies and TV shows as well as news on their upcoming projects.
 
First Look at JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. TEEN TITANS Movie; Voice Cast Announced

Justice-League-Teen-Titans-01-812x522.jpg


There are gonna be some new kids on the block when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment rolls out their next movie, Justice League vs. Teen Titans. While the sidekick stars already headline the popular cartoon Teen Titans Go, this will be their debut in the DC Universe original movie series from Warner Bros. and DC Comics.

Supervising producer James Tucker and director Sam Liu have put together a top-notch voice cast. The Walking Dead vet Jon Bernthal plays Trigon, a ruthless demon who shares a long comic book history with the Teen Titans. That includes his daughter, team member Raven, who will be played by Taissa Farmiga, best known for her roles in the American Horror Story franchise.

Also in the cast are Jake T. Austin (The Fosters) as Blue Beetle, Brandon Soo Hoo (From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series) as Beast Boy, and Kari Wahlgren (Phineas and Ferb) as Starfire. The line-up also includes veterans of previous movies in this series, including Shemar Moore as Cyborg, Sean Maher as Nightwing and Stuart Allan as Robin. Returning Justice Leaguers are Jason O’Mara as Batman, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman and Christopher Gorham as the Flash.

The film—which will arrive this spring on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD—sends Robin to work with the Titans after his volatile behavior botches a Justice League mission. The young team then must really step up to face Trigon after he possesses the League and threatens to conquer the world.

Both look cool. I'm hoping one day we can see some cool stories taken directly from the source material. WW3 would be awesome.
 
What are the release dates? Is there a schedule?
 
I'm really getting tired of these hero vs hero storylines. It's basically all that Marvel or DC do now, whether it's on the big screen, little screen or the printed page.
 
What are the release dates? Is there a schedule?
Batman: Bad Blood is available in Digital HD on January 19 and Blu-ray combo on February 2.

Justice League vs. Teen Titans is said to be released in Spring.
 
DC anus ticklers need to bring back Young Justice.
 
I wish Marvel would get their shit together with the animated films.
 
Excellent thread. Thumbs up.

I used to watch all the DC animated features, but fell behind after JL: War. Gotta get caught up.
 
Watch the First Five Minutes of BATMAN: BAD BLOOD

Batman: Bad Blood is available in Digital HD on January 19 and Blu-ray combo on February 2.



Batwoman is voiced by Yvonne Strahovski (mine!).
 
Just saw BATMAN: BAD BLOOD. It was just okay-ish for me. Started out pretty good but kinda lost interest in the story and the action midway. Batwing in action was dull. I do like that there's now a continuity with the recent DC animated Batman and Justice League movies.
 
It was decent. I didn't like Batwoman's back story of being a sex addicted crack whore. I like my superheroes squeaky clean.
 
I wish Marvel would get their shit together with the animated films.
I do too but with their live action movies and TV series doing well I'll doubt they'll do much.

I still hope DC will go beyond just Batman/JL movies that includes sidekicks.
 
Just saw BATMAN: BAD BLOOD. It was just okay-ish for me. Started out pretty good but kinda lost interest in the story and the action midway. Batwing in action was dull. I do like that there's now a continuity with the recent DC animated Batman and Justice League movies.
It's the first animated batman film I turned off mid way. Boring, dull and uninspired.
 
Sneak Peek at JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. TEEN TITANS

 
Doesn't look to bad. Saw JL: Gods and Monsters
the other night enjoyed would like to an sequel
to it.

I still would like to see JSA, the Freedom Fighters,
The Doom Patrol, Legion of Superheros and Batman
Beyond animated movies.
 
First Trailer for JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. TEEN TITANS

 
